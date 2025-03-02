Wranglers Fall 8-4 to Canucks

March 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers fell short against the Abbotsford Canucks in a 8-4 defeat at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday night.

Parker Bell, Rory Kerins, and Dryden Hunt scored for Calgary.

Bell got the Wranglers on the board, redirecting a shot from Yan Kuznetsov to equalize after Cole McWard had opened the scoring for the Canucks.

However, goals from Akito Hirose and Aatu Raty gave Abbotsford a 3-1 lead by the end of the first period.

Kerins continued his strong season, notching his 24th goal of the campaign in the second period, cutting the Canucks' lead to 3-2. He connected on a perfect pass from Hunter Brzustewicz in the slot.

Chase Wouters extended Abbotsford's lead with a goal before Sammy Blais made it 5-2. Wouters' second of the night pushed the Canucks further ahead at 6-2.

In the third, Kerins came through again, firing a backhander into the net after a setup from Jeremie Poirier to make it 6-3.

Hunt, making his return to the lineup, then added a goal to pull the Wranglers within two.

But Danila Klimovich's two goals, including an empty-netter, sealed the win for the Canucks.

With this split in the double-header, the Wranglers remain tied for first place in the Pacific Division with the Coachella Valley Firebirds, both at 66 points.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.