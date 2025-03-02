Roadrunners Extend Point Streak in 3-2 OT Loss to Rockford

March 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners (25-22-3-2) erased a two-goal deficit to force overtime but fell 3-2 to the Rockford IceHogs (22-25-5-1) after Zach Sanford netted the game-winner 1:36 into the extra frame.

Sanford led all skaters on Saturday with two goals and opened the scoring in the first period before Rockford defenseman Dmitry Kuzmin doubled the lead early in the second.

Tucson pushed back late in the middle frame, and alternate captain Andrew Agozzino buried a power-play goal to cut the deficit in half. The Roadrunners completed the comeback midway through the third when Egor Sokolov scored for the second straight night, tying the game with his third goal of the series.

Despite the overtime loss, Tucson secured a point and closed out the four-game homestand with a 3-0-1 record. The Roadrunners remain in control of the Pacific Division's final playoff spot, sitting in seventh place with 55 points- two ahead of the eighth-place Bakersfield Condors and four behind the sixth-place San Jose Barracuda.

THE RUNDOWN

FIRST PERIOD

Rockford bounced back from Friday's loss and controlled possession early and dictated the pace of play through the first half of the opening period. Tucson goaltender Jaxson Stauber kept the game scoreless early, and made a highlight-reel stop just over seven minutes in- spinning around in his crease to deny Cole Guttman's point-blank chance.

Despite Stauber standing on his head in net, the IceHogs broke through moments later, Sanford snapped a quick wrister from the high slot to put Rockford ahead 1-0 at 7:40.

The IceHogs kept pressing and were handed a prime opportunity to extend their lead when Julian Lutz and Max Szuber took back-to-back minor penalties, giving Rockford a 5-on-3 advantage for a full minute. But Tucson's penalty kill, a force all series, stood tall again, killing off both penalties and improving to a perfect 6-for-6 in the series.

Although the IceHogs were unable to capitalize on the power play, Rockford nearly made it 2-0 shortly after at even strength when Joey Anderson rang a shot off the pipe from the right circle at 14:53. The IceHogs outshot Tucson 12-1 through the first 17:52, but the Roadrunners gained momentum late, as the line of Sokolov, Curtis Douglas, and Ben McCartney generated a pair of shots and quality scoring chances before the horn.

SECOND PERIOD

After failing to extend their lead in the first, Rockford wasted little time doubling its advantage early in the second. Kuzmin fired a shot from the high slot that deflected off the post, off Stauber, and in- making it 2-0 IceHogs just 4:30 into the period.

A minute later, an interference penalty on Aku Räty sent Rockford to its third power play of the night, but Tucson's penalty kill remained perfect, holding the IceHogs without a shot and improving to 7-for-7 in the series. As Räty stepped out of the box, Agozzino nearly put Tucson on the board, but Commesso turned away his backhander on a two-on-one rush.

The play sparked the Roadrunners' attack. Moments later, Douglas had a prime chance in the low slot, but his one-timer was blocked out of play. On the next shift, Tucson drew a high-sticking penalty in the offensive zone from Rockford's Louis Crevier.

The Roadrunners couldn't capitalize on their first power play but got another opportunity shortly after when Rockford was whistled for too many men. Tucson came inches from cutting into the deficit when Sammy Walker found McCartney from behind the net to set up a point-blank one-timer, but Commesso made a stellar stop. McCartney followed up the rebound and tried to jam the puck home, but the IceHogs' netminder held his ground.

Tucson kept pushing and went right back on the power play after Gerry Mayhew was called for delay of game. This time, they cashed in. Agozzino ripped a snipe glove-side from the left circle to cut Rockford's lead to 2-1 with 3:52 remaining.

On the next shift, Hunter Drew nearly found the equalizer, but his shot from the left circle rung off the far post. The Roadrunners rode their momentum through the final minute, with McCartney setting up Cameron Hebig from the goal line, but Commesso made another clutch save on Hebig's one-timer from the right circle to keep Rockford in front heading into the third.

THIRD PERIOD

Stauber continued his stellar play and came up big early in the period with a clutch save on a Rockford breakaway. Defenseman Maveric Lamoureux's stick shattered on a dump-in attempt near center ice, allowing IceHogs captain Brett Seney to pounce on the loose puck for a clean break the other way. However, Stauber stood his ground and denied Seney.

The former IceHogs netminder wasn't done, and made another highlight-reel breakaway save on Joey Anderson just over three minutes later to keep the Roadrunners within striking distance.

Tucson finally broke through midway through the period. Captain Austin Poganski teed up Kailer Yamamoto in the slot, but Commesso made a big stop on his one-timer. Moments later, the Roadrunners found the equalizer. Sokolov drove to the net from the right circle, deked to his backhand, and lifted the puck over Commesso to tie the game at 2-2 at the 10-minute mark.

The Roadrunners nearly grabbed the lead several times in the final 10 minutes. With just over seven minutes to play, Drew fired a crisp pass from the corner to Travis Barron in the slot, but Barron's one-timer was denied. On the next shift, Yamamoto found Poganski open in front, but once again, Commesso came up with the save.

Stauber also shined down the stretch and made clutch stop in the closing minute after getting a piece of Cole Guttman's wrist shot from the slot with his stick to send the game to overtime.

OVERTIME

Rockford weathered Tucson's comeback and secured the extra point just 1:36 into overtime. Sanford netted his second goal of the night, finishing his own rebound chance to lift the IceHogs to a 3-2 victory.

UP NEXT

The Roadrunners hit the road for a three-game trip through Southern California, beginning with a matchup against the Ontario Reign on Wednesday at 8 p.m. MST at Toyota Arena. Fans can catch all the action live on AHLTV on FloHockey.

