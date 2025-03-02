Silver Knights Drop First of Series, 4-1, to San Jose
March 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the San Jose Barracuda, 4-1, at Tech CU Arena on Friday evening. Kai Uchacz scored Henderson's only goal of the evening, his 11th of the season.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Poturalski scored at 15:01 in the first period to put the Barracuda in front, 1-0.
San Jose then extended their lead to three with two goals in 30 seconds late in the middle frame.
Bordeleau made it 4-0 for San Jose with a goal just over two minutes into the third period.
Uchacz netted the Silver Knights' first goal of the game at 8:14 to cut the deficit to three. Despite generating 16 shots on goal in the third period, Henderson was unable to battle back, sealing a 4-1 victory for the Barracuda.
Goaltender Carl Lindbom stopped 40 of 44 shots on goal.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Sunday, Mar 2 | 3:00 p.m. | at San Jose Barracuda
Saturday, Mar 8 | 1:00 p.m. | vs Colorado Eagles | Tickets
Sunday, Mar 9 | 1:00 p.m. | vs Colorado Eagles | Tickets
Saturday, Mar 15 | 6:00 p.m. | at Coachella Valley Firebirds
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights will return to action on Sunday, March 2 for the second of their series against San Jose. Fans can watch on FloHockey or tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m. PT.
