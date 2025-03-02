Caggiula Paces Condors in 5-4 Win

March 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors (22-19-9, 53pts) worked past regulation to beat the San Diego Gulls (20-25-8, 48pts) 5-4 in a shootout on Saturday. Drake Caggiula led the way with three points (2g-1a). Connor Carrick (12th) scored in the second for his second goal in as many games. He is t-4th among all AHL d-men in goals. Seth Griffith assisted twice and is t-2nd in the AHL scoring race with 50 points, threee points off the league lead. Caggiula's goals pulled him into the team lead with 17.

In the shootout, Olivier Rodrigue stopped two of three attempts while Jacob Perreault (3-for-3) and James Hamblin had goals for Bakersfield.

Max Wanner returned for the first time since December 14 and missing 28 games.

The Condors are 3-2-2 against San Diego in the eight-game season series. With the win the Condors are now two points out of a playoff spot with two games in hand on Tucson, who they see next weekend for a pair of home games.

UP NEXT

