Miner Authors Second Consecutive Shutout in 4-0 Blanking of Ontario

March 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado goalie Trent Miner turned in his second-straight shutout, stopping all 25 shots he faced, as the Eagles defeated the Ontario Reign 4-0 on Saturday. Forward Tye Felhaber scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner, while defenseman Wyatt Aamodt notched two assists. The victory now vaults Colorado to first place in the AHL's Western Conference.

The game's first power play would set up Felhaber to collect a cross-ice pass before belting it home from the side of the crease, giving the Eagles a 1-0 edge at the 9:20 mark of the first period.

A nearly identical goal would allow Colorado to grow its lead, as forward Chase Bradley fielded a cross-slot pass and lit the lamp from the bottom of the right-wing circle, putting the Eagles up, 2-0. Colorado would go on to outshoot the Reign 10-8 in the opening 20 minutes and carried a 2-0 advantage into the first intermission.

The Eagles would tack on another goal when forward Chris Wagner snapped a wrister from the left-wing circle past goaltender Phoenix Copley, giving Colorado a 3-0 lead at the 12:42 mark of the second period.

Still trailing 3-0 as time wound down in the third period, Ontario would pull Copley in favor of the extra attacker, but it would be Felhaber who would strike with an empty-netter, putting the Eagles up 4-0 with 3:56 left in the contest.

Copley suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 21 shots. Colorado finished the night going 1-for-2 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday, March 5th at 7:30pm MT at Dignity Arena in Bakersfield, California. Single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling or texting the Eagles ticket office at (970) 686-SHOT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.