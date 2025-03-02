Beckman's Goals Help Utica to 5-4 Overtime Win vs. Crunch

March 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY. - The Comets looked to end the weekend with a perfect record over three games in three days when they stepped onto the ice on Sunday for their lone afternoon home game this season. Standing in their way, the Syracuse Crunch, a divisional rival they will see six more times after Sunday's contest. It was Kids Day at for the Comets, so the crowd was especially boisterous as the puck dropped before the jam pack crowd inside the Adirondack Bank Center. During the close game, the Comets tied it up late in the final period and used overtime to win it 5-4 as the Comets skated away with a perfect weekend of six points taken in three games played.

During the first period, there were no goals, but the second period saw Steve Santini beat Isaac Poulter on a quick wrist shot at 2:56 for a 1-0 Crunch lead. The Comets tied the game after a Crunch player deflected the puck into the net behind their goaltender, Brandon Halverson at 4:24. It was credited to Ryan Schmelzer for a 1-1 contest on his 16th of the year. Later, Nolan Foote took a perfect cross ice pass and slipped the puck over the right shoulder of Halverson for a 2-1 lead at 5:47. The goal was Foote's 18th of the year, and it was assisted by Shane Bowers. Adam Beckman's shot on a two-man advantage lifted the Comets to a 3-1 lead as he scored his 11th of the season at 12:29. Jack Finley added a powerplay goal to slash the Comets lead to 3-2

In the final period, the Crunch tied the game after Santini scored his second of the night at 7:42. Later, Syracuse took the lead on a powerplay goal after Max Crozier slammed home a backdoor pass at 8:04. With only 38 seconds left, the Comets pulled Poulter while on the powerplay and it was Brian Halonen who scored the goal for this 20th of the year to tie the game at 4-4 and send the crowd into a frenzy.

The game headed to overtime, and Adam Beckman scored his second of the game for his 12th of the season from Mike Hardman at 1:59 as the Comets skated away to a raucous crowd screaming in a 5-4 win.

The Comets head to Laval to play the Rocket on Wednesday before coming back to home on Friday, March 7th to play the Crunch again. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.