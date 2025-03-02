Eagles Blank Reign, 4-0
March 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
The Colorado Eagles (30-14-5-2) were able to repeat their success from Friday night for a second consecutive day Saturday, defeating the Ontario Reign (31-17-2-1) by a 4-0 score at Blue Arena to move into sole possession of first place in the Pacific Division standings with 67 points.
Goaltender Trent Miner made it back-to-back shutouts against Ontario, stopping 26 shots to keep the Reign scoreless for six consecutive periods on the weekend.
Date: March 1, 2025
Venue: Blue Arena - Loveland, CO
1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 0 0 0 0 COL 2 1 1 4
Shots PP ONT 26 0/1 COL 22 1/2
Three Stars -
1. Trent Miner (COL)
2. Tye Felhaber (COL)
3. Chris Wagner (COL)
W: Trent Miner
L: Pheonix Copley
Next Game: Wednesday, March 5 vs. Tucson Roadrunners | 7 PM PST | Toyota Arena
