Panthers Assign Will Lockwood to Charlotte

March 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







After he cleared waivers Thursday afternoon, the Panthers have assigned Will Lockwood to Charlotte.

Lockwood, 25, has been with Florida since mid-December and recorded one assist in 26 appearances. Prior to that he put up seven points (3g, 4a) in 14 games with the Checkers.

A second-round pick by Vancouver in 2016, Lockwood has totaled 73 points (33g, 40a) in 127 career AHL games with the Checkers, Canucks, Wolf Pack and Comets.

The Checkers are hosting the league-leading Hershey Bears for a pair of contests this weekend, starting Friday at the Coliseum.

