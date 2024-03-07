Penguins Sign Tanner Laderoute to PTO

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forward Tanner Laderoute to a professional tryout agreement.

Laderoute leads the Penguins' ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers, with 20 goals and 41 points. His 21 assists are also tied for second on the club.

Laderoute appeared in one game for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, making his AHL debut on Dec. 9, 2023 against the Providence Bruins.

The 26-year-old is in his first full season of professional hockey after a five-year collegiate career with the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Laderoute captained the Bulldogs during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, and he won the NCAA National Championship in 2018-19.

A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Laderoute was a decorated student-athlete off the ice, as well. He was named an NCHC Distinguished Scholar Athlete in each of his five seasons with the Bulldogs, and he was declared Minnesota-Duluth's E.L. "Duce" Rasmussen Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year last year.

In 172 career games with the Bulldogs, Laderoute registered 30 goals and 28 assists for 58 points.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Friday, Mar. 8, against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Puck drop for the Penguins and Phantoms is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at PPL Center.

The Penguins' next home game is also against the Phantoms the following night, Saturday, Mar. 9. Game time for the rematch between these PA turnpike rivals is 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

