Dallas Stars Acquire Emilio Pettersen from Calgary in Exchange for Riley Damiani

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has acquired forward Emilio Pettersen from the Calgary Flames in exchange for forward Riley Damiani. Pettersen will be assigned to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Pettersen, 23, has recorded 30 points (7-23-30) in 54 games with the Calgary Wranglers (AHL) this season. Among team leaders, he ranks second in assists (23) and fourth in points (30). He finished the 2022-23 campaign with 44 points (19-25-44) in 61 contests, ranking third on the team in plus/minus (+23), fifth in points (44) and sixth in assists (25).

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound forward has skated in 203 career AHL contests, all with the Wranglers franchise, posting 114 points (45-69-114). Originally selected by Calgary in the sixth round (167th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, he has posted five points (2-3-5) in 16 contests during the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Damiani, 23, has recorded 23 points (10-13-23) in 53 games with Texas this season. In 204 career AHL games, the forward has registered 126 points (47-79-126). He has made two appearances in Calder Cup Playoffs, recording three points (2-1-3) in eight games. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound native of Mississauga, Ontario has appeared in seven NHL contests and has registered two points (1-1-2).

Originally selected by Dallas in the fifth round (137th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Damiani was voted the winner of the AHL's Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award during the 2020-21 season as the league's most outstanding rookie.

