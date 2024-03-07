Condors Blank Silver Knights, 4-0
March 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
Campbell records a 33-save shutout as Condors win fifth straight over Henderson.
The Bakersfield Condors (28-20-4, 60pts) jumped in front early and never looked back in a 4-0 shutout win over the Henderson Silver Knights (23-26-6, 52pts) on Wednesday. Raphael Lavoie (22nd, 23rd) scored twice while Cam Dineen extended his point streak to five games with an assist. Dineen now has 10 points (1g-9a) in his last eight games.
Jack Campbell made 33 saves for his second shutout of the season against Henderson.
The Condors are 5-0-0 against Henderson this season and 22-8-1 all-time. Tonight was their 10th win in 15 matchups in Vegas.
UP NEXT
The Condors return home next weekend for two games with Colorado on Friday and Saturday.
