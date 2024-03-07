LA Kings Recall Samuel Fagemo
March 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Kings have recalled forward Samuel Fagemo from the Ontario Reign, the Kings' primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Fagemo, 23, has recorded a team-leading 31 goals which is tied for the AHL league lead this season. The forward's 15 power play goals is also the most in the AHL this season. In total, Fagemo has scored 47 points in 36 games with Ontario this season which is a new career-high for the fourth-year North American pro.
The 6-0, 200-pound forward has appeared in four games with the Kings this season, as well as four contests with the Nashville Predators. He tallied a goal for Nashville, his third-career NHL strike, before being re-acquired by the Kings on Nov. 11.
Selected by the Kings in the second round (50th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Fagemo has registered 141 points (91-50=141) in 187 career AHL games with Ontario. His NHL career has consisted of 21 games, including 17 with the Kings during the past three campaigns, where he's totaled four points (3-1=4).
