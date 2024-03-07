Moose and Canucks Announce March 24 Game Time Change
March 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose and Abbotsford Canucks announced today their game scheduled for Sunday, March 24 at Canada Life Centre will now start at 12 p.m. CT.
No action is required for fans who purchased tickets to the game as tickets will automatically update.
Coverage of the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Winnipeg Jets App and AHLTV will begin at 11:45 a.m. CT.
Check out the Manitoba Moose Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2024
- Affiliate Report - February 2024 - Charlotte Checkers
- Capitals Recall Shepard, Gibson Re-Assigned to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Purple Community Game, Star Wars Night Upcoming for Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: March 7th, 2024 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Moose and Canucks Announce March 24 Game Time Change - Manitoba Moose
- Anaheim Ducks Acquire Jan Mysak from Montreal for Jacob Perreault - San Diego Gulls
- Penguins Sign Tanner Laderoute to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wranglers Fall to Roadrunners - Calgary Wranglers
- Reign Win Streak Continues With 5-3 Victory - Ontario Reign
- Gulls Win in Shootout - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners Beat Calgary 3-2 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights Blanked by Condors, 4-0 - Henderson Silver Knights
- The Canucks Drop Their Final Game Against The Ontario Reign, 5-3 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Condors Blank Silver Knights, 4-0 - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Manitoba Moose Stories
- Moose and Canucks Announce March 24 Game Time Change
- Moose Edge Admirals, 5-4
- Kuzmin Rejoins Moose
- Moose Sweep Texas
- Moose Trample Stars, 7-3