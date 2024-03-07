Moose and Canucks Announce March 24 Game Time Change

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose and Abbotsford Canucks announced today their game scheduled for Sunday, March 24 at Canada Life Centre will now start at 12 p.m. CT.

No action is required for fans who purchased tickets to the game as tickets will automatically update.

Coverage of the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Winnipeg Jets App and AHLTV will begin at 11:45 a.m. CT.

