Wolf Pack to Welcome Home PJ Stock Tomorrow Night

HARTFORD, CT - PJ Stock, the Hartford hockey icon who scored the first home goal in Hartford Wolf Pack franchise history at the XL Center, returns to the Connecticut capital tomorrow night.

Stock appeared in 160 games during his three seasons with the Wolf Pack, scoring 25 goals and 45 assists for 70 points. He amassed 740 penalty minutes with the club, the third most in franchise history.

The native of Montréal, QC, helped guide the Wolf Pack to the 2000 Calder Cup Championship. He played in 23 games during the team's Championship run, scoring 12 points (1 g, 11 a).

Stock will be signing autographs pregame for VIP 'Bobble Pack' purchasers from 5:15 p.m. to 5:50 p.m. in the XL Center's Exhibition Hall.

He'll then be signing autographs and meeting with fans on the concourse behind section 106 from 6:00 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. Stock will return to behind section 106 during the first intermission to sign more autographs.

Additionally, Stock will be the guest of honor for the ceremonial puck drop before the Wolf Pack's game against the Providence Bruins.

Stock's appearance is presented by CT-DOT.

As part of the night's celebration, the first 1,500 fans into the main entrance of the XL Center will receive a PJ Stock bobblehead courtesy of Xfinity.

These bobbleheads are only available at the main entrance, which can be accessed via the atrium.

Tickets for the game are available here. The night also features $2 drafts and $2 hot dogs until the end of the first intermission around the concourse!

DJ Meechie of Hot 93.7 will also be getting the crowd fired up throughout the night, providing the game's music!

