Purple Community Game, Star Wars Night Upcoming for Griffins

Friday, March 15, 2024 vs. Iowa Wild

12th Annual Purple Community Game presented by Van Andel Institute

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

12th Annual Purple Community Game: Purple, the color associated with cancer awareness, will be the theme of the night as the Griffins host their 12th annual Purple Community Game to benefit the Van Andel Institute. Fans can enjoy many purple elements, ranging from purple cotton candy to graphics during the game. They can also become a member of Purple Community, a group dedicated to connecting individuals who are passionate about fighting cancer and other neurodegenerative diseases. Purple Griffins merchandise will be available for purchase on the concourse, with all proceeds benefiting the Van Andel Institute.

Post-Game Jersey Auction: The Griffins will wear special purple jerseys for this game, a select number of which will be autographed and available for auction following the game in Sections 121 and 122. A select number of game-worn jerseys will also be available via the DASH Auction app, a digital auction platform. Fans can download the DASH Auction app via iOS or Android devices in the app store and select Grand Rapids Griffins as their favorite team. Fans can also text DASH to 66866 to download the app. All proceeds raised via the auction will benefit the Van Andel Institute.

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., at select stands while supplies last. The $2 promotions for both beer and hot dogs will be served at stand one in the lobby, the stand next to section A on the concourse, the stand outside section 104, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120. In addition, fans can find $2 beers at the beverage carts outside sections 106 and 109 and $2 hot dogs at the stand outside section 108, the stand outside section 122, the stand outside section 106 and the stand outside section 124.

Free Ride Friday on The Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

College Discount: College students can buy online using their school .edu email address or show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff or Crease ticket for $13, an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $16, or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $20. Limit one ticket per ID if purchasing in-person. Visit griffinshockey.com/tickets to purchase College Night tickets and sign up for text alerts.

Saturday, March 16, 2024 vs. Iowa Wild

Star Wars Night presented by DTE

Time: 8 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 7 p.m. for the general public, 6:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

Star Wars Night presented by DTE: Over 20 costumed characters from Great Lakes Garrison will be roaming the arena and interacting with fans. In addition to light sabers being sold on the concourse, a photo area will be set up for fans to get their picture taken with their favorite characters for a small donation.

Friends & Family 4-Packs: These packs are available for all Saturday games during the 2023-24 season and include four or more game tickets, and $20 or more in concession cash. Visit griffinshockey.com/tickets or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

