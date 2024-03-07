Anaheim Ducks Acquire Jan Mysak from Montreal for Jacob Perreault

March 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired center Jan Mysak from the Montreal Canadiens for right wing Jacob Perreault. Mysak will report to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Mysak, 21 (6/24/02), has spent parts of three seasons with the Laval Rocket of the AHL, recording 20-11=31 points and 28 penalty minutes (PIM) in 110 contests. He has scored 13-7 points in 48 AHL games with Laval this season.

The 5-11, 190-pound center spent 2021-22 with the Hamilton Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League, scoring 34-30=64 points with a +18 rating in 61 games. Originally selected by Montreal in the second round (48th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Mysak recorded the most points by a Czech Extraliga junior in 2019-20, scoring 5-4=9 points as a 17-year-old. Spanning three seasons with HC Litvinov of Czechia's top league as a junior, he scored 8-9=17 points in 68 games from 2018-21.

A native of Litvinov, Czechia, Mysak represented his country at three consecutive World Junior Championships (2020, 2021 and 2022). He was named to the 2022 tournament All-Star Team after scoring 5-3=8 points to rank tied for second among tournament leaders in goals while serving as Czechia's captain.

Perreault, 21 (4/15/02), appeared in one game with Anaheim, his NHL debut Jan. 8, 2022 vs. the New York Rangers. The 5-11, 196-pound forward has recorded 32-59' points with 179 PIM in 161 career games from 2020-24 with the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Selected by Anaheim in the first round (27th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Perreault earned 7-11=18 points and 44 PIM in 31 games with San Diego this season. A native of Montreal, Quebec, Perreault scored 69-56=125 points in 120 career Ontario Hockey League (OHL) contests with the Sarnia Sting from 2018-20.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.