Weekly Roundup - 03.07.2024

March 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







The pressure is mounting down the stretch.

With 18 games remaining in the AHL regular season, every contest seems to have bigger and bigger implications for the Wranglers as they look to keep pace in the Pacific Division playoff race.

Calgary (64pts.) is currently tied for fourth place in the division with the Ontario Reign, who they will face this weekend at the Scotiabank Saddledome. (TICKETS)

The Wranglers' schedule is unrelenting in March, with four games already in the books (2-2) and 12 games on the docket over the next three weeks.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Mar.10 vs Ontario

Mar.11 vs Ontario

Mar.15 @ Colorado

Mar.16 @ Colorado

A Round of Applause for Klapka

Adam Klapka has been a force to be reckoned with over his last few games.

The 6'7, 230 lbs. winger currently sits second on the Wranglers with 33 points (14g,19a) in 48 games and is riding a four-game scoring streak, with seven points (3g,4a) in that span.

Klapka scored a goal and dropped the mitts against the Colorado Eagles on Mar.3 and put up a four-point performance (1g,3a) versus the Tucson Roadrunners on Tuesday night.

He has eight points (4g,4a) in four games against the Roadrunners this season.

Ben Jones Making Noise

Ben Jones has been steady and consistent for the Wranglers all season long, and while has an innate ability to fly under the radar, Jones has been putting opponents on high alert lately, carrying the baton offensively since the recall of Matt Coronato to the Flames.

Jones is riding a four-game scoring streak heading into the weekend, with seven points (4g,3a) in that span, which includes two multi-point games.

The pride of Waterloo, ON currently leads the Wranglers in points (38) and goals (19) through 54 games this season.

Grushnikov Settling In

Defenceman, Artem Grushnikov, is settling in nicely with his new team after being acquired from Dallas in the recent Chris Tanev trade.

He arrived in Calgary from Texas late on a snowy Thursday evening (Feb.29), skated with a few of his new teammates early Friday morning (Mar.1) and was in the lineup for the Wranglers that night as they took on the Colorado Eagles at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

It was a series of drastic changes that happened practically overnight, but the 20-year-old from Voskresensk, RUS took it all in stride.

"It's a little chilly after Texas, but I like it, it's a good spot," said Grushnikov with a smile. "(The) red colour is something new for me, but I'm happy to be here."

"It's a little chilly after Texas, but I like it. It's a good spot."

Newly acquired D-man, Artem Grushnikov, spoke after morning skate about joining the group for the first time in Calgary. pic.twitter.com/763pFJyW5H

- Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) March 1, 2024

ONE-TIMERS:

(G) Oscar Dansk (8-8-2-0) made back-to-back starts recently, picking up two wins against Colorado and Tucson.

(D) Jeremie Poirier registered his first point since returning to action notching an assist on Wednesday against the Roadrunners.

(F) Cole Schwindt recently recorded his 100th career AHL point and skated in his 200th career AHL game.

The Wranglers released (D) Gabriel Chicoine and (D) Patrick Kudla from their PTO's on Mar.4

(G) Connor Murphy was assigned to Rapid City (ECHL) on Mar.4.

(F) Lucas Ciona recorded his first two-goal game in the AHL on Mar.1.

(F) Emilio Pettersen skated in his 200th career AHL game on Mar.1.

"It was a tough game out there, physical, and I thought our guys did a really good job."

Trent Cull assessed the effort after a gutsy performance against the Eagles on Sunday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/M88PrKckrV

- Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) March 3, 2024

QUOTABLES:

Head coach Trent Cull on the return of Jeremie Poirier:

"For (Poirier) to work so hard like he's done for the last five months and get himself back in, great job. He's going to get better as time wears on, he's been out a long time, but I thought it was a blessing to have him back on the powerplay, for sure."

On Grushnikov:

"Looks like a good young prospect, he's moving pucks well... it's tough to throw a guy in coming from a new system, just everything is different, but he'll be a guy who is going to penalty-kill for us and be a shutdown guy on 5-on-5, I hope."

