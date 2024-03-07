Affiliate Report - February 2024

Throughout this season we're going to check in on how the Florida Panthers are doing, how former Checkers are helping them and how various alumni are faring around the world with the Affiliate Report - presented by Eastway Regional Recreation Center!

PANTHERS

43-16-4, 1st in Atlantic Division

The Panthers' red-hot run this season has not only pushed them all the way to the top of the Atlantic Division, but to the number-one spot in the NHL - where their 90 points put them three points clear of Boston and Vancouver. Sam Reinhart's historic goal-scoring campaign has been powering Florida's high-flying offense, while Sergei Bobrovsky's stellar play between the pipes - he currently is tied for the lowest goals-against average in the NHL and is tied for fourth in save percentage - has the Panthers surrendering the fewest goals per game in the NHL. They also added to their well-oiled machine ahead of Friday's trade deadline by acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko from Ottawa.

CHECKERS MAKING AN IMPACT

Gustav Forsling hit the 30-point mark for the third straight season and leads all Florida blue liners in scoring

PROSPECTS

Sandis Vilmanis has posted 26 points (19g, 7a) in 21 OHL games since being traded to North Bay. He also signed an entry-level deal with the Panthers this week.

