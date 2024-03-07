Wranglers Fall to Roadrunners

Came up short.

The Wranglers fell to the Tucson Roadrunners 3-2 on Wednesday night at Tucson Arena.

Adam Klapka scored to extend his scoring streak to four games, Brett Sutter notched his seventh goal of the season and Jeremie Poirier added an assist.

Cole Schwindt skated in his 200th career AHL game on Wednesday night.

Dustin Wolf turned aside 23 of 25 shots he faced between the pipes.

The Wranglers opened the scoring at the 3:15 mark of the first period.

Klapka picked off a pass in the high slot and ripped a shot past Dylan Wells - off the post and in - to give Calgary the 1-0 lead.

He now has three goals in his last three games and eight points (4g,4a) in four games against the Roadrunners this season.

Tucson tied the game in the second period, converting on a penalty-shot at 8:40.

On the penalty-shot, John Leonard skated in and made a series of dekes on Wolf, depositing the puck upstairs to draw the Roadrunners even.

1-1 after 40 minutes.

Tucson took the lead in third period on a 5-on-3 powerplay at 9:05.

With two extra skaters on for the Roadrunners, Steven Kampfer slid a pass over to Justin Kirkland, who one-timed a shot through traffic and into the net.

2-1 Tucson.

The Roadrunners added some insurance at 18:36 as Milos Kelemen scored into the empty net to make it 3-1.

Sutter scored in the dying seconds of the game (19:49) but it was too little too late for Calgary on this night.

