Reign Win Streak Continues With 5-3 Victory

Two third period goals by Samuel Fagemo helped the Ontario Reign (29-19-3-3) run their season-long winning streak to six games with a 5-3 victory over the Abbotsford Canucks (28-20-4-2) at Toyota Arena on Wednesday night.

Fagemo finished with three points in the game, while the Reign also got multi point efforts from captain TJ Tynan, Hayden Hodgson and Francesco Pinelli, who all earned a goal and an assist in the win. Goaltender Aaron Dell made the start and stopped 21 shots to pick up his third straight win.

Date: March 6, 2024

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final ABB 2 0 1 3 ONT 0 3 2 5

Shots PP ABB 24 0/2 ONT 32 1/3

Three Stars -

1. Samuel Fagemo (ONT)

2. TJ Tynan (ONT)

3. Sheldon Dries (ABB)

W: Aaron Dell

L: Nikita Tolopilo

Next Game: Sunday, March 10 at Calgary Wranglers | 5:00 PM PST | Scotiabank Saddledome

