Zmolek Joins Phantoms

March 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have reassigned defenseman Will Zmolek to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Zmolek, 24, has played in three games with the Phantoms this season back in November. He has also played in 44 games with Reading scoring 3-7-10.

Zmolek also played in three games with the Phantoms at the end of last season. In 2022-23, he served as an alternate captain and collected 21 points on four goals and 17 assists in 36 games with Bemidji State University of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) in a year in which he was also a Hobey Baker Award nominee.

His father, Doug Zmolek, was drafted by the Minnesota North Stars in the first round (seventh overall) of the 1989 NHL Draft out of the University of Minnesota. Doug Zmolek played 467 games over eight seasons in the NHL (1992-2000) with San Jose, Dallas, Los Angeles and Chicago accumulating 905 PIM. Will's older brother, Riese Zmolek, plays for the Florida Everblades in the ECHL and has played 22 AHL games with the Iowa Wild and Rochester Americans.

The Phantoms return to action this Friday when they host the rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at PPL Center.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Friday, March 8 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - Berks Dollar Dog Night

Saturday, March 9 (6:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Sunday, March 10 (3:00) at Bridgeport Islanders

Wednesday, March 13 (7:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Friday, March 15 (7:05) at Providence Bruins

Saturday, March 16 (7:05) at Providence Bruins

