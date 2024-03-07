Silver Knights Blanked by Condors, 4-0

March 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Bakersfield Condors, 4-0, in a midweek match-up tonight at the Dollar Loan Center.

Bakersfield scored a minute and a half into the game with a goal by Ty Tullio.

Raphael Lavoie tacked another goal on for Bakersfield midway through the first period.

At 14:53 in the second period, Lavoie scored his second of the night on a Bakersfield power play goal.

Bakersfield seal the victory with a short-handed empty net goal by Lane Pederson in the third period.

The Henderson Silver Knights will return to the Dollar Loan Center on Friday, March 8th and Saturday, March 9th against the Abbotsford Canucks. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT on the 8th and 3 p.m. PT on the 9th.

