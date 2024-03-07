Flames Acquire Riley Damiani

The Flames announced today that they have acquired centre Riley Damiani from Dallas in exchange for forward Emilio Pettersen. Damiani has been assigned to the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Damiani has skated in 53 games for the AHL's Texas Stars, scoring 10 goals and 13 assists for 23 points along with 34 penalty minutes. The 23-year-old has seven games of NHL experience with one goal and one assist for two points. Damiani was named to the AHL's 2020-21 All-Rookie Team, as well as winning the Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL's most outstanding rookie for the 2020-21 season. The former Kitchener Ranger was a fifth-round pick (137th overall) by the Dallas Stars in the 2018 NHL Draft.

BORN: Mississauga, ON DATE: March 20, 2000

HEIGHT: 5'10" WEIGHT: 175 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

DRAFTED: DAL - 5th round (137th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft

