Ousseni Bouda Called for International Duty
October 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes forward Ousseni Bouda has been called up by the Burkina Faso national team for upcoming international friendlies.
Bouda, 24, will represent the Burkinabè squad in a pair of games against Burundi on Thursday, Oct. 10, and Sunday, Oct. 13.
The Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, native made his national team debut in a 3-1 victory over Eswatini on June 7, 2022, and featured in Les Étalons' African Cup of Nations qualifying match last year.
The eighth overall selection in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft out of Stanford University, Bouda has made 35 league appearances across three seasons for the Quakes. He scored the game-winning goal in the Round of 32 matchup with Oakland Roots SC in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on May 7 and in MLS play against Minnesota United FC on Aug. 31.
