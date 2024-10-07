Colorado Rapids Celebrate Players with Season-Long Awards at Annual Gala, a Burgundy Affair

October 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Colorado Rapids honored players, staff and fans alike at their annual end-of-season gala, A Burgundy Affair, on Oct. 7. Here is a complete list of this season's winners:

Academy Player of the Year presented by DICK'S Sporting Goods | Noah Strellnauer

At 17 years old, Strellnauer reached new heights with the Rapids, climbing to steady performances with Rapids 2. He made his debut with Rapids 2 in the team's first game of the season against St. Louis CITY2 and didn't look back, appearing in 25 more games and starting 20 of them. Strellnauer finished the Rapids 2 season with two goals and four assists.

Rapids 2 Player of the Year presented by Direct Edge | Daouda Amadou

In his third season with the club, Amadou brought a steadfast and calm presence to the Rapids 2 midfield game in and game out. He notched one assist over the course of the season while donning the captain's armband multiple times. The Cameroonian will continue to make his impact on the Rapids' pitch in the coming years, as he signed a two-year contract through 2025 with a club option for up to three additional years back in February. He is guaranteed to a first-team contract next year.

Rapids 2 Golden Boot presented by Ticketmaster | Marlon Vargas

Vargas' appointment as Golden Boot winner comes at no surprise as the midfielder notched 10 goals for his side in 2024 prior to being loaned out to USL Championship side New Mexico United. The 23-year-old recorded the first goal of the Rapids 2 season, a 44th-minute goal against St. Louis CITY2, and continued to attack the net all season, including a brace against Austin FC II in August. He assisted on six other goals scored this season, and brought a vocal leadership to the center of the pitch.

Fan Favorite presented by American Family Insurance | Calvin Harris

You voted and we listened! In his second season with the Rapids Calvin Harris earned the honor of Fan Favorite from the Burgundy faithful for his commitment to the supporters. He took home the Man of the Match oar after his brace performance against Montréal at home and always made time postgame to sign autographs, take pictures and show love for the fans.

Defensive Player of the Year | Zack Steffen

Steffen broke onto the Rapids' scene with a booming presence between the sticks to earn Defensive Player of the Year in his first season with the club. The goalkeeper recorded 112 saves in the total 2,970 minutes on the pitch so far this season, the most of any player along with Andreas Maxsø. His six shutouts across all competitions saw goal-line clearances, point-blank saves and inspiring leadership from the net to guide the Rapids to victory. He was awarded Goalkeeper of the Tournament for his performances in Leagues Cup, where he stood strong in the Rapids' three penalty shootouts, scoring in the shootout with Liga MX giant Club América and posting two huge saves against Philadephia Union to secure the Rapids' third-place finish and a Concacaf Champions Cup berth. Steffen's efforts in goal were recognized by the U.S. National Team in early October as he was called up to the team for camp and a pair of friendlies.

Young Player of the Year presented by Colorado Rapids Youth Soccer Club | Cole Bassett

In his sixth season with the club, Bassett proved that youth does not mean inexperience. As his talent continues to grow each season, Bassett was signed to a contract extension through 2027. The 23-year-old leads by example on the pitch and with his voice in the locker room as one of the most tenured member of the Rapids, despite his age. The Homegrown midfielder notched nine goals and seven assists in 30 games played so far in 2024 with one to go before he and his home team tackle the playoffs.

Humanitarian of the Year presented by Blue Federal Credit Union | Zack Steffen

Despite just arriving to Colorado in the offseason, Steffen showed the state and the Rapids community all the love this year. The goalkeeper and founder of VOYCENOW made countless appearances and contributions to schools, local Boys & Girls clubs and the cause to better mental health in 2024. His dedication to the community this year included soccer and mental health clinics, contributions to organizations prioritizing the mental health and at-risk youth and sharing his own stories with the fans and soccer world to educate the importance of social justice and caring for your neighbor.

Players' Player of the Year | Djordje Mihailovic

Voted for by his teammates, Mihailovic's locker room presence made an impact as large as his one on the pitch. His team-minded and winning attitude, off-the-wall humor and leadership earned the attention of his fellow Burgundy Boys to win him a resounding majority vote.

Most Valuable Player presented by UCHealth | Djordje Mihailovic

If there was a record to be broken, Mihailovic had his sights set on breaking it in 2024. He came onto the Rapids' scene with 11 goals and 14 assists on the season with one game to go, smashing the single-season record for goal contributions (24) in September and closing in on the end of the regular season with 25. The Designated Player was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday five times over the season, including honors for his hat trick against St. Louis CITY SC, his brace at home against LAFC and two assists against Portland in September.

