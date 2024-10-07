Luke Combs, Eric Church, Billy Strings, and James Taylor Come Together for "Concert for Carolina" Presented by Explore Asheville at Bank of America Stadium

Luke Combs, Eric Church, Billy Strings and James Taylor will headline "Concert for Carolina," a special benefit show presented by Explore Asheville and the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority, on Saturday, October 26 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Tar Heel State is a profoundly special place for all four artists, as it is where Combs, Church and Taylor grew up and first discovered their musical interests, and where Strings has performed many, many times over his career and holds an extra special place in his heart. The event will be hosted by ESPN's Marty Smith and Barstool Sports' Caleb Pressley and will feature additional artists still to be announced.

As news of the tremendous devastation caused by Hurricane Helene first began over the weekend, the group mobilized and started outreach to put together an event to raise critical funds for the relief efforts. The call to David Tepper-owner of the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC and Bank of America Stadium-and his wife Nicole Tepper was met with overwhelming generosity and decisive action. Without hesitation, the Teppers offered Bank of America Stadium as a venue and everyone united to make the benefit concert a reality as swiftly as possible.

Tickets for the show will go on-sale this Thursday, October 10 at 10:00am ET. Full details can be found at www.concertforcarolina.com.

All proceeds from the event, including sponsorships, will be split 50/50 between Combs and Church's Chief Cares Foundation to administer to organizations of their choosing in support of relief efforts across the Carolinas and the Southeast.

Combs' portion will be distributed between Samaritan's Purse, Manna Food Bank and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC, as well as one more organization still to be announced.

Church's Chief Cares is focused on helping established charities and organizations that are well managed, organized and can expedite aid directly to the families affected by Hurricane Helene.

For those unable to attend the concert but still looking to support, donations can be made now to The North Carolina Community Foundation Disaster Relief Fund or to various organizations listed at www.concertforcarolina.com.

"Concert for Carolina" is made possible due to the support and generosity of David and Nicole Tepper and Tepper Sports & Entertainment, Explore Asheville, T-Mobile, Jack Daniel's, Whataburger, Miller Lite, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, and Atrium Health.

Born outside of Charlotte and raised in Asheville, Combs is a proud North Carolinian. Growing up singing at school, it wasn't until he attended Boone's Appalachian State University that Combs first performed his own songs at a beloved local bar, leading him to his now historic country music career. Since moving to Nashville in 2014, Combs continually returns to North Carolina for landmark moments including his first-ever headline stadium show at Appalachian State's Kidd Brewer Stadium in 2021 as well as sold-out, back-to-back nights at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium last summer.

Church, a native of Granite Falls, also began his musical journey in Western North Carolina, playing gigs locally throughout high school and into his time at Appalachian State University before chasing his dream to Nashville. He continues to split time between Tennessee and North Carolina with his family, even returning to the Appalachian Mountains to record his most recent project, the three-part Heart & Soul, in Banner Elk. In 2016, he was inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame and in 2022, he was awarded the North Carolina Award, the state's highest civilian honor. Most recently, he released the song "Darkest Hour" this past Friday in response to the recent devastation, with all publishing royalties being donated.

Although he is a Michigan native, Strings' life and career has been deeply impacted by the state of North Carolina both personally and professionally, as it is home to some of his most passionate and supportive fans. Over the past few years, Strings has performed at major venues across the state including an upcoming six-night run at Asheville's ExploreAsheville.com Arena this winter.

Singer-songwriter Taylor moved to Chapel Hill, North Carolina with his family when he was just three years old. Taylor's father served as the Dean of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill medical school from 1964 to 1971. Taylor's childhood home was on Morgan Creek Road in Chapel Hill-Carrboro. In April 2003, a bridge over Morgan Creek was dedicated to the musician, and renamed the James Taylor Bridge. Taylor's childhood experiences in North Carolina influenced many of his most popular songs including "Copperline" as well as the beloved "Carolina in My Mind." As a recording and touring artist, Taylor has touched people with his warm baritone voice and distinctive style of guitar-playing for more than 50 years. Over the course of his celebrated career, he has sold more than 100 million albums, has won multiple Grammy Awards and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, as well as the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame in 2009.

ABOUT EXPLORE ASHEVILLE AND THE BUNCOMBE COUNTY TOURISM DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Explore Asheville is the official destination marketing and management organization for one of the most deeply rooted and creative destinations in the mountains of western North Carolina. Explore Asheville is powered by the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority, a public authority that has been investing in and building community since 1983. The authority has committed $96 million in grants to more than 50 community projects as well as $5 million in grants through the Tourism Jobs Recovery Fund to nearly 400 small travel and hospitality businesses to reopen following the pandemic.

