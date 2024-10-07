MLS Announces Nominees and Opens Voting for the 2024 MLS Year-End Awards

NEW YORK - Major League Soccer today announced nominees for its 2024 MLS Year-End Awards, highlighting the accomplishments of the league's top players on and off the field as well as the achievements of head coaches and referees during the 2024 MLS regular season.

The voting window for the annual postseason awards opened today at 12 p.m. ET and will conclude on Monday, Oct. 21, at 8 p.m. ET. Finalists for each award will be announced on Thursday, Oct. 24.

Winners for the awards listed below will be voted on by members of the media, club technical staff, and active MLS players, with each group accounting for 33.3% of the total vote. Club technical staff and players may not vote for their own team's nominees.

Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player

Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year

MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire

MLS Goalkeeper of the Year

MLS Defender of the Year

MLS Comeback Player of the Year

MLS Newcomer of the Year

MLS Young Player of the Year

Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award

MLS Referee of the Year

MLS Assistant Referee of the Year

Additionally, the Supporters' Shield and the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi are competitively determined awards won by the club with the most points at the end of the 2024 MLS regular season and the player with the most goals, respectively.

The Supporters' Shield was won by Inter Miami CF on Wednesday, Oct. 2, for the first time in the club's history after defeating the reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champion Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, 3-2.

The MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi is awarded to the player with the most goals at the end of the 2024 MLS regular season following the conclusion of all matches on MLS Decision Day, Saturday, Oct. 19. The first tiebreaker is the player with the most assists, followed by the player with the fewest minutes played.

The AT&T MLS Goal of the Year and MLS Save of the Year are determined by an online fan vote on www.MLSsoccer.com. Fan voting for these awards will open on Monday, Oct. 21 and close on Monday, Oct. 28.

