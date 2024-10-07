Ustari and Campana Named to MLS Team of the Matchday

October 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF goalkeeper Oscar Ustari and striker Leonardo Campana have been named to the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for Week 37 of the 2024 regular season. The pair earn TOTM honors after playing pivotal roles in Inter Miami's 0-1 victory against Toronto FC in their first match following the clinching of the 2024 Supporters' Shield.

Ustari features in the starting XI and records his first Team of the Matchday selection this campaign following a standout debut for Inter Miami, starting between the posts and delivering a commanding performance. The goalkeeper, who was making his first-ever appearance for the Club and in MLS, recorded seven crucial saves to secure a clean sheet and lead the defensive line with poise throughout the match.

Campana features amongst the substitutes for what is his third Team of the Matchday selection this season after scoring a last-minute winner to secure all three points for Inter Miami. As the match seemed destined for a scoreless draw, Campana stepped up in the third minute of stoppage time to break the deadlock. After a perfect cross from Suárez delivered from the left wing, Campana controlled the ball with a slight touch off his thigh before unleashing a left-footed, volleyed strike into the back of the net. The goal marked his eighth this regular season and ninth across all competitions, as well as his third in the team's last five matches.

2024 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:

Matchday 1 and 2: Drake Callender and Lionel Messi

Matchday 3: Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, Julian Gressel, Luis Suárez, and Lionel Messi

Matchday 4: Jordi Alba

Matchday 5: Luis Suárez, Leonardo Campana, and Federico Redondo

Matchday 8: David Ruiz and Lionel Messi

Matchday 9: Diego Gómez and Lionel Messi

Matchday 10: Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi

Matchday 11: Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi

Matchday 12: Matías Rojas, Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez

Matchday 13: Matías Rojas

Matchday 15: Leonardo Campana

Matchday 16: Robert Taylor

Matchday 18: Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi

Matchday 20: Leo Afonso

Matchday 21: Ian Fray and Julian Gressel

Matchday 23: Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, Jordi Alba and Ian Fray

Matchday 24: Benjamin Cremaschi and Julian Gressel

Matchday 27: Federico Redondo and Diego Gómez

Matchday 28: Jordi Alba and Yannick Bright

Matchday 29: Drake Callender, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suárez

Matchday 30: Sergio Busquets and Luis Suárez

Matchday 32: Jordi Alba, Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez

Matchday 35: Lionel Messi

Matchday 36: Gerardo 'Tata' Martino and Lionel Messi

Matchday 37: Oscar Ustari and Leonardo Campana

