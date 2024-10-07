Houston Dynamo FC 2024 Playoff Tickets on Sale

October 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC has launched its Grind 2 Shine playoff campaign to celebrate the team's first consecutive postseason appearance since 2013. Houston is guaranteed to host at least one playoff match at Shell Energy Stadium.

Dynamo fans can purchase Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs tickets HERE for as low as $25. Season ticket members enjoy preferred pricing when purchasing a playoff strip to secure their seats for every postseason match at Shell Energy Stadium. Current members will receive opt out information for their 2024 playoff seats. Fans interested in becoming a season ticket member can contact the Dynamo Ticket Office at (713) 276-4625 or email seasontickets@houstondynamo.com.

The Grind 2 Shine campaign is inspired by the team's relentless push to win another MLS Cup after last season's run to the Western Conference Final. A continuation of the regular season's Hustlin' 4 More campaign, the Dynamo remain committed to rising up and locking in, while chasing success by overcoming unforeseen challenges to finish above the rest.

The Dynamo clinched their latest playoff berth last month and recently equaled their points total (51) from last season with one regular season match remaining, currently sitting fifth in the Western Conference. Throughout the season, Houston has exemplified a Grind 2 Shine attitude, remaining at or near the top of MLS in average possession and fewest goals allowed to ensure they can control matches and dictate pace of play. Notably, the Dynamo have remained above the playoff line since the start of the 2024 season.

Houston has one regular season match remaining to lock in their playoff seed, hosting the LA Galaxy at Shell Energy Stadium in a Decision Day matchup on Saturday, Oct. 19 when the Club will host Fan Appreciate Night. Limited tickets for that match remain and are available HERE.

Following Decision Day, the new Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs format provides an opportunity for all teams playing in the Round One Best-of-Three Series to host at least one home match. The top seven teams in each conference will earn a bid into the first round, while team eight will host team nine in a Wild Card Match. From there, the higher seed will host the single-elimination Conference Semifinals, Conference Finals and the MLS Cup presented by Audi.

For the latest news and additional information regarding schedule and tickets, visit HoustondynamoFC.com.

Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs current schedule:

Wild Card Matches: Tuesday, Oct. 22 - Wednesday, Oct. 23

Round One Best-of-3 Series: Friday, Oct. 25 - Sunday, Nov. 10

Conference Semifinals: Saturday, Nov. 23 - Sunday, Nov. 24

Conference Finals: Saturday, Nov. 30 - Sunday, Dec. 1

MLS Cup presented by Audi: Saturday, Dec. 7

