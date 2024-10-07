International Roundup: Three Boys in Gold Represent Their Countries in Friendlies, World Cup Qualifiers
October 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
While Nashville SC waits to play its final match of the season, Jacob Shaffelburg, Aníbal Godoy and Patrick Yazbek have been called up to represent their countries.
Jacob Shaffelburg Midfielder - Nashville SC
Canada vs. Panama (Tuesday, October 15 @ 6:30 p.m. CT) - Canada hosts Panama and Aníbal Godoy in Toronto.
Aníbal Godoy Midfielder - Nashville SC
USA vs. Panama (Saturday, October 12 @ 8:00 p.m. CT) - Panama faces off against the USMNT at Q2 Stadium in an international friendly.
Canada vs. Panama (Tuesday, October 15 @ 6:30 p.m. CT) - Panama takes on Canada and Jacob Shaffelburg at BMO Field.
Patrick Yazbek Midfielder - Nashville SC
Australia vs. China (Thursday, October 10 @ 4:10 a.m. CT) - Australia hosts China in the third round of World Cup qualifying on home soil.
Australia vs. Japan (Tuesday, October 15 @ 5:35 a.m. CT) - The Socceroos travel to Japan for an Oceania World Cup qualifier.
MATCHUP DATE TIME (CT) LOCATION COMPETITION
Australia vs China Thursday, Oct. 10 4:10 a.m. Adelaide Oval World Cup Qualifying - Third Round
USA vs Panama Saturday, Oct. 12 8 p.m. Q2 Stadium Friendly
Australia vs Japan Tuesday, Oct. 15 5:35 a.m. Saitama Stadium 2002 World Cup Qualifying - Third Round
Canada vs Panama Tuesday, Oct. 15 6:30 p.m. BMO Field Friendly
