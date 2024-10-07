International Roundup: Three Boys in Gold Represent Their Countries in Friendlies, World Cup Qualifiers

October 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







While Nashville SC waits to play its final match of the season, Jacob Shaffelburg, Aníbal Godoy and Patrick Yazbek have been called up to represent their countries.

Jacob Shaffelburg Midfielder - Nashville SC

Canada vs. Panama (Tuesday, October 15 @ 6:30 p.m. CT) - Canada hosts Panama and Aníbal Godoy in Toronto.

Aníbal Godoy Midfielder - Nashville SC

USA vs. Panama (Saturday, October 12 @ 8:00 p.m. CT) - Panama faces off against the USMNT at Q2 Stadium in an international friendly.

Canada vs. Panama (Tuesday, October 15 @ 6:30 p.m. CT) - Panama takes on Canada and Jacob Shaffelburg at BMO Field.

Patrick Yazbek Midfielder - Nashville SC

Australia vs. China (Thursday, October 10 @ 4:10 a.m. CT) - Australia hosts China in the third round of World Cup qualifying on home soil.

Australia vs. Japan (Tuesday, October 15 @ 5:35 a.m. CT) - The Socceroos travel to Japan for an Oceania World Cup qualifier.

See All Matches

MATCHUP DATE TIME (CT) LOCATION COMPETITION

Australia vs China Thursday, Oct. 10 4:10 a.m. Adelaide Oval World Cup Qualifying - Third Round

USA vs Panama Saturday, Oct. 12 8 p.m. Q2 Stadium Friendly

Australia vs Japan Tuesday, Oct. 15 5:35 a.m. Saitama Stadium 2002 World Cup Qualifying - Third Round

Canada vs Panama Tuesday, Oct. 15 6:30 p.m. BMO Field Friendly

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.