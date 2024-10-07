Nine Inter Miami CF Players and Head Coach 'Tata' Martino Feature as MLS Announces Nominees for the 2024 MLS Year-End Awards
October 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Major League Soccer (MLS) today announced nominees for its 2024 MLS Year-End Awards, highlighting the accomplishments of the league's top players on and off the field, as well as the achievements of head coaches and referees during the 2024 MLS regular season. Nine Inter Miami CF players and head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino feature among the nominees for the various awards amidst the team's historic season.
Inter Miami's nine representatives in the running for the awards are as follows:
Landon Donovan MLS MVP: Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez
Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year: Gerardo 'Tata' Martino
Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award: Drake Callender
MLS Newcomer of the Year: Luis Suárez and Matías Rojas
MLS Comeback Player of the Year: Ian Fray
MLS Young Player of the Year: Diego Gómez and Federico Redondo
MLS Defender of the Year: Jordi Alba and Tomás Avilés
MLS Goalkeeper of the Year: Drake Callender
Information on the 2024 MLS Year-End Awards nomination and voting process is available here.
Additionally, the Supporters' Shield and the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi are competitively determined awards won by the club with the most points at the end of the 2024 MLS regular season and the player with the most goals, respectively.
The Supporters' Shield was won by Inter Miami CF on Wednesday, Oct. 2, for the first time in Club history after defeating the reigning MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, 3-2.
The MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi is awarded to the player with the most goals at the end of the 2024 MLS regular season following the conclusion of all matches on MLS Decision Day, Saturday, Oct. 19. The first tiebreaker is the player with the most assists, followed by the player with the fewest minutes played.
The AT&T MLS Goal of the Year and MLS Save of the Year are determined by an online fan vote on www.MLSsoccer.com. Fan voting for these awards will open on Monday, Oct. 21 and close on Monday, Oct. 28.
The full list of nominees is available below:
Landon Donovan MLS MVP
Albert Rusnák - Seattle Sounders FC
Artur de Lima - Houston Dynamo FC
Brian White - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Carles Gil - New England Revolution
Christian Benteke - D.C. United
Cristian Arango - Real Salt Lake
Cristian Espinoza - San Jose Earthquakes
Cucho Hernández - Columbus Crew
Dániel Gazdag - Philadelphia Union
Denis Bouanga - LAFC
Djordje Mihailovic - Colorado Rapids
Evander - Portland Timbers
Facundo Torres - Orlando City SC
Federico Bernardeschi - Toronto FC
Hernán López - San Jose Earthquakes
Jonathan Osorio - Toronto FC
Jonathan Rodríguez - Portland Timbers
Jordan Morris - Seattle Sounders FC
Josef Martínez - CF Montréal
Kristijan Kahlina - Charlotte FC
Lewis Morgan - New York Red Bulls
Lionel Messi - Inter Miami CF
Luca Orellano - FC Cincinnati
Luciano Acosta - FC Cincinnati
Luis Suárez - Inter Miami CF
Martín Ojeda - Orlando City SC
Matt Freese - New York City FC
Rafael Navarro - Colorado Rapids
Riqui Puig - LA Galaxy
Roman Bürki - St. Louis CITY SC
Ryan Gauld - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Saba Lobjanidze - Atlanta United
Samuel Piette - CF Montréal
Santiago Rodriguez - New York City FC
Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year
Ben Olsen - Houston Dynamo FC
Brian Schmetzer - Seattle Sounders FC
Chris Armas - Colorado Rapids
Dean Smith - Charlotte FC
Eric Ramsay - Minnesota United FC
Gerardo Martino - Inter Miami CF
Greg Vanney - LA Galaxy
Ian Russell - San Jose Earthquakes
Jim Curtin - Philadelphia Union
John Hackworth - St. Louis CITY SC
John Herdman - Toronto FC
Laurent Courtois - CF Montréal
Nick Cushing - New York City FC
Óscar Pareja - Orlando City SC
Pablo Mastroeni - Real Salt Lake
Pat Noonan - FC Cincinnati
Phil Neville - Portland Timbers
Sandro Schwartz - New York Red Bulls
Steve Cherundolo - LAFC
Troy Lesesne - D.C. United
Vanni Sartini - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Wilfried Nancy - Columbus Crew
Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award (Nominee Biographies)
Andrew Farrell - New England Revolution
Brandt Bronico - Charlotte FC
Darlington Nagbe - Columbus Crew
Drake Callender - Inter Miami CF
Eric Miller - Portland Timbers
Felipe - Orlando City SC
Griffin Dorsey - Houston Dynamo FC
Hector Jimenez - Austin FC
Ilie Sanchez - LAFC
Jalen Neal LA Galaxy
Jay Fortune - Atlanta United
Johnny Russell - Sporting Kansas City
Jonathan Osorio - Toronto FC
Jonathan Sirois - CF Montréal
Jordan Morris - Seattle Sounders FC
Josh Yaro - St. Louis CITY SC
JT Marcinkowski - San Jose Earthquakes
Kai Wagner - Philadelphia Union
Kellyn Acosta - Chicago Fire FC
Matt Crooks - Real Salt Lake
Matt Freese - New York City FC
Pedro Santos - D.C. United
Roman Celentano - FC Cincinnati
Sebastian Berhalter - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Taylor Washington - Nashville SC
Zack Steffen - Colorado Rapids
MLS Newcomer of the Year
Agustin Ojeda - New York City FC
Alexandros Katranis - Real Salt Lake
Amahl Pellegrino - San Jose Earthquakes
Bartosz Slisz - Atlanta United
Bjørn Inge Utvik - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Cedric Teuchert - St. Louis CITY SC
Emil Forsberg - New York Red Bulls
Ezequiel Ponce - Houston Dynamo FC
Gabriel Pec - LA Galaxy
Guilherme Biro - Austin FC
Hannes Wolf - New York City FC
Hernán López - San Jose Earthquakes
Hugo Cuypers - Chicago Fire FC
Hugo Lloris - LAFC
Jonathan Rodríguez - Portland Timbers
Joseph Paintsil - LA Galaxy
Kelvin Yeboah - Minnesota United FC
Kevin Long - Toronto FC
Liel Abada - Charlotte FC
Luca Orellano - FC Cincinnati
Luis Suárez - Inter Miami CF
Marcel Hartel - St. Louis CITY SC
Matías Rojas - Inter Miami CF
Matt Crooks - Real Salt Lake
Matti Peltola - D.C. United
Matty Longstaff - Toronto FC
Omar Campos - LAFC
Pavel Bucha - FC Cincinnati
Pedro de la Vega - Seattle Sounders FC
Petar Musa - FC Dallas
Stian Gregersen - Atlanta United
MLS Comeback Player of the Year
Brandon Bye - New England Revolution
David Ayala - Portland Timbers
Eddie Segura - LAFC
Ian Fray - Inter Miami CF
Leon Flach - Philadelphia Union
Lewis Morgan - New York Red Bulls
Maxi Moralez - New York City FC
Richie Laryea - Toronto FC
Robin Lod - Minnesota United FC
Serge Ngoma - New York Red Bulls
MLS Young Player of the Year
Aliyu Ibrahim - Houston Dynamo FC
Brian Gutiérrez - Chicago Fire FC
Chris Brady - Chicago Fire FC
Cristian Olivera - LAFC
Daniel Edelman - New York Red Bulls
Darren Yapi - Colorado Rapids
Diego Gómez - Inter Miami CF
Diego Luna - Real Salt Lake
Esmir Bajraktarević - New England Revolution
Federico Redondo - Inter Miami CF
Gerardo Valenzuela - FC Cincinnati
Jacen Russell-Rowe - Columbus Crew
Jack McGlynn - Philadelphia Union
Jake Davis - Sporting Kansas City
Jay Fortune - Atlanta United
Juan Mosquera - Portland Timbers
Kerwin Vargas - Charlotte FC
Kevin Kelsy - FC Cincinnati
Kosi Thompson - Toronto FC
Mitja Ilenic - New York City FC
Nathan Saliba - CF Montréal
Nicksoen Gomis - Toronto FC
Niko Tsakiris - San Jose Earthquakes
Obed Vargas - Seattle Sounders FC
Omar Campos - LAFC
Owen Wolff - Austin FC
Pedro Vite - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Peyton Miller - New England Revolution
Quinn Sullivan - Philadelphia Union
Tayvon Gray - New York City FC
Ted Ku-DiPietro - D.C. United
MLS Defender of the Year
Aaron Herrera - D.C. United
Aaron Long - LAFC
Adilson Malanda - Charlotte FC
Andreas Maxsø - Colorado Rapids
Brendan Hines-Ike - Austin FC
Brooks Lennon - Atlanta United
Carlos Akapo - San Jose Earthquakes
Dagur Dan Thórhallsson - Orlando City SC
Dario Zuparic - Portland Timbers
DeAndre Yedlin - FC Cincinnati
Jackson Ragen - Seattle Sounders FC
Joel Waterman - CF Montréal
Jordi Alba - Inter Miami CF
Justen Glad - Real Salt Lake
Keegan Rosenberry - Colorado Rapids
Kevin Long - Toronto FC
Lucas Bartlett - D.C. United
Maya Yoshida - LA Galaxy
Micael dos Santos - Houston Dynamo FC
Miki Yamane - LA Galaxy
Miles Robinson - FC Cincinnati
Nicksoen Gomis - Toronto FC
Noah Eile - New York Red Bulls
Ranko Veselinović - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Robin Jansson - Orlando City SC
Rodrigues - San Jose Earthquakes
Rudy Camacho - Columbus Crew
Sergi Palencia - LAFC
Steven Moreira - Columbus Crew
Tayvon gray - New York City FC
Thiago Martins - New York City FC
Tomás Avilés - Inter Miami CF
Tomas Totland - St. Louis CITY SC
Yeimar Gómez Andrade - Seattle Sounders FC
MLS Goalkeeper of the Year
Alex Bono - D.C. United
Aljaž Ivačič - New England Revolution
Brad Guzan - Atlanta United
Brad Stuver - Austin FC
Carlos Coronel - New York Red Bulls
Chris Brady - Chicago Fire FC
Daniel - San Jose Earthquakes
Dayne St. Clair - Minnesota United FC
Drake Callender - Inter Miami CF
Hugo Lloris - LAFC
John McCarthy - LA Galaxy
Jonathan Sirois - CF Montréal
Kristijan Kahlina - Charlotte FC
Matt Freese - New York City FC
Maxime Crépeau - Portland Timbers
Patrick Schulte - Columbus Crew
Pedro Gallese - Orlando City SC
Roman Bürki - St. Louis CITY SC
Roman Celentano - FC Cincinnati
Sean Johnson - Toronto FC
Stefan Frei - Seattle Sounders FC
Steve Clark - Houston Dynamo FC
Yohei Takaoka - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Zac MacMath - Real Salt Lake
Zack Steffen - Colorado Rapids
MLS Referee of the Year
Drew Fischer
Guido Gonzales
Lukasz Szpala
MLS Assistant Referee of the Year
Jeremy Hanson
Kyle Atkins
Logan Brown
Inter Miami CF gather after a goal
