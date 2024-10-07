Nine Inter Miami CF Players and Head Coach 'Tata' Martino Feature as MLS Announces Nominees for the 2024 MLS Year-End Awards

October 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF gather after a goal

Major League Soccer (MLS) today announced nominees for its 2024 MLS Year-End Awards, highlighting the accomplishments of the league's top players on and off the field, as well as the achievements of head coaches and referees during the 2024 MLS regular season. Nine Inter Miami CF players and head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino feature among the nominees for the various awards amidst the team's historic season.

Inter Miami's nine representatives in the running for the awards are as follows:

Landon Donovan MLS MVP: Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez

Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year: Gerardo 'Tata' Martino

Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award: Drake Callender

MLS Newcomer of the Year: Luis Suárez and Matías Rojas

MLS Comeback Player of the Year: Ian Fray

MLS Young Player of the Year: Diego Gómez and Federico Redondo

MLS Defender of the Year: Jordi Alba and Tomás Avilés

MLS Goalkeeper of the Year: Drake Callender

Information on the 2024 MLS Year-End Awards nomination and voting process is available here.

Additionally, the Supporters' Shield and the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi are competitively determined awards won by the club with the most points at the end of the 2024 MLS regular season and the player with the most goals, respectively.

The Supporters' Shield was won by Inter Miami CF on Wednesday, Oct. 2, for the first time in Club history after defeating the reigning MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, 3-2.

The MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi is awarded to the player with the most goals at the end of the 2024 MLS regular season following the conclusion of all matches on MLS Decision Day, Saturday, Oct. 19. The first tiebreaker is the player with the most assists, followed by the player with the fewest minutes played.

The AT&T MLS Goal of the Year and MLS Save of the Year are determined by an online fan vote on www.MLSsoccer.com. Fan voting for these awards will open on Monday, Oct. 21 and close on Monday, Oct. 28.

The full list of nominees is available below:

Landon Donovan MLS MVP

Albert Rusnák - Seattle Sounders FC

Artur de Lima - Houston Dynamo FC

Brian White - Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Carles Gil - New England Revolution

Christian Benteke - D.C. United

Cristian Arango - Real Salt Lake

Cristian Espinoza - San Jose Earthquakes

Cucho Hernández - Columbus Crew

Dániel Gazdag - Philadelphia Union

Denis Bouanga - LAFC

Djordje Mihailovic - Colorado Rapids

Evander - Portland Timbers

Facundo Torres - Orlando City SC

Federico Bernardeschi - Toronto FC

Hernán López - San Jose Earthquakes

Jonathan Osorio - Toronto FC

Jonathan Rodríguez - Portland Timbers

Jordan Morris - Seattle Sounders FC

Josef Martínez - CF Montréal

Kristijan Kahlina - Charlotte FC

Lewis Morgan - New York Red Bulls

Lionel Messi - Inter Miami CF

Luca Orellano - FC Cincinnati

Luciano Acosta - FC Cincinnati

Luis Suárez - Inter Miami CF

Martín Ojeda - Orlando City SC

Matt Freese - New York City FC

Rafael Navarro - Colorado Rapids

Riqui Puig - LA Galaxy

Roman Bürki - St. Louis CITY SC

Ryan Gauld - Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Saba Lobjanidze - Atlanta United

Samuel Piette - CF Montréal

Santiago Rodriguez - New York City FC

Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year

Ben Olsen - Houston Dynamo FC

Brian Schmetzer - Seattle Sounders FC

Chris Armas - Colorado Rapids

Dean Smith - Charlotte FC

Eric Ramsay - Minnesota United FC

Gerardo Martino - Inter Miami CF

Greg Vanney - LA Galaxy

Ian Russell - San Jose Earthquakes

Jim Curtin - Philadelphia Union

John Hackworth - St. Louis CITY SC

John Herdman - Toronto FC

Laurent Courtois - CF Montréal

Nick Cushing - New York City FC

Óscar Pareja - Orlando City SC

Pablo Mastroeni - Real Salt Lake

Pat Noonan - FC Cincinnati

Phil Neville - Portland Timbers

Sandro Schwartz - New York Red Bulls

Steve Cherundolo - LAFC

Troy Lesesne - D.C. United

Vanni Sartini - Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Wilfried Nancy - Columbus Crew

Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award (Nominee Biographies)

Andrew Farrell - New England Revolution

Brandt Bronico - Charlotte FC

Darlington Nagbe - Columbus Crew

Drake Callender - Inter Miami CF

Eric Miller - Portland Timbers

Felipe - Orlando City SC

Griffin Dorsey - Houston Dynamo FC

Hector Jimenez - Austin FC

Ilie Sanchez - LAFC

Jalen Neal LA Galaxy

Jay Fortune - Atlanta United

Johnny Russell - Sporting Kansas City

Jonathan Osorio - Toronto FC

Jonathan Sirois - CF Montréal

Jordan Morris - Seattle Sounders FC

Josh Yaro - St. Louis CITY SC

JT Marcinkowski - San Jose Earthquakes

Kai Wagner - Philadelphia Union

Kellyn Acosta - Chicago Fire FC

Matt Crooks - Real Salt Lake

Matt Freese - New York City FC

Pedro Santos - D.C. United

Roman Celentano - FC Cincinnati

Sebastian Berhalter - Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Taylor Washington - Nashville SC

Zack Steffen - Colorado Rapids

MLS Newcomer of the Year

Agustin Ojeda - New York City FC

Alexandros Katranis - Real Salt Lake

Amahl Pellegrino - San Jose Earthquakes

Bartosz Slisz - Atlanta United

Bjørn Inge Utvik - Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Cedric Teuchert - St. Louis CITY SC

Emil Forsberg - New York Red Bulls

Ezequiel Ponce - Houston Dynamo FC

Gabriel Pec - LA Galaxy

Guilherme Biro - Austin FC

Hannes Wolf - New York City FC

Hernán López - San Jose Earthquakes

Hugo Cuypers - Chicago Fire FC

Hugo Lloris - LAFC

Jonathan Rodríguez - Portland Timbers

Joseph Paintsil - LA Galaxy

Kelvin Yeboah - Minnesota United FC

Kevin Long - Toronto FC

Liel Abada - Charlotte FC

Luca Orellano - FC Cincinnati

Luis Suárez - Inter Miami CF

Marcel Hartel - St. Louis CITY SC

Matías Rojas - Inter Miami CF

Matt Crooks - Real Salt Lake

Matti Peltola - D.C. United

Matty Longstaff - Toronto FC

Omar Campos - LAFC

Pavel Bucha - FC Cincinnati

Pedro de la Vega - Seattle Sounders FC

Petar Musa - FC Dallas

Stian Gregersen - Atlanta United

MLS Comeback Player of the Year

Brandon Bye - New England Revolution

David Ayala - Portland Timbers

Eddie Segura - LAFC

Ian Fray - Inter Miami CF

Leon Flach - Philadelphia Union

Lewis Morgan - New York Red Bulls

Maxi Moralez - New York City FC

Richie Laryea - Toronto FC

Robin Lod - Minnesota United FC

Serge Ngoma - New York Red Bulls

MLS Young Player of the Year

Aliyu Ibrahim - Houston Dynamo FC

Brian Gutiérrez - Chicago Fire FC

Chris Brady - Chicago Fire FC

Cristian Olivera - LAFC

Daniel Edelman - New York Red Bulls

Darren Yapi - Colorado Rapids

Diego Gómez - Inter Miami CF

Diego Luna - Real Salt Lake

Esmir Bajraktarević - New England Revolution

Federico Redondo - Inter Miami CF

Gerardo Valenzuela - FC Cincinnati

Jacen Russell-Rowe - Columbus Crew

Jack McGlynn - Philadelphia Union

Jake Davis - Sporting Kansas City

Jay Fortune - Atlanta United

Juan Mosquera - Portland Timbers

Kerwin Vargas - Charlotte FC

Kevin Kelsy - FC Cincinnati

Kosi Thompson - Toronto FC

Mitja Ilenic - New York City FC

Nathan Saliba - CF Montréal

Nicksoen Gomis - Toronto FC

Niko Tsakiris - San Jose Earthquakes

Obed Vargas - Seattle Sounders FC

Omar Campos - LAFC

Owen Wolff - Austin FC

Pedro Vite - Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Peyton Miller - New England Revolution

Quinn Sullivan - Philadelphia Union

Tayvon Gray - New York City FC

Ted Ku-DiPietro - D.C. United

MLS Defender of the Year

Aaron Herrera - D.C. United

Aaron Long - LAFC

Adilson Malanda - Charlotte FC

Andreas Maxsø - Colorado Rapids

Brendan Hines-Ike - Austin FC

Brooks Lennon - Atlanta United

Carlos Akapo - San Jose Earthquakes

Dagur Dan Thórhallsson - Orlando City SC

Dario Zuparic - Portland Timbers

DeAndre Yedlin - FC Cincinnati

Jackson Ragen - Seattle Sounders FC

Joel Waterman - CF Montréal

Jordi Alba - Inter Miami CF

Justen Glad - Real Salt Lake

Keegan Rosenberry - Colorado Rapids

Kevin Long - Toronto FC

Lucas Bartlett - D.C. United

Maya Yoshida - LA Galaxy

Micael dos Santos - Houston Dynamo FC

Miki Yamane - LA Galaxy

Miles Robinson - FC Cincinnati

Nicksoen Gomis - Toronto FC

Noah Eile - New York Red Bulls

Ranko Veselinović - Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Robin Jansson - Orlando City SC

Rodrigues - San Jose Earthquakes

Rudy Camacho - Columbus Crew

Sergi Palencia - LAFC

Steven Moreira - Columbus Crew

Tayvon gray - New York City FC

Thiago Martins - New York City FC

Tomás Avilés - Inter Miami CF

Tomas Totland - St. Louis CITY SC

Yeimar Gómez Andrade - Seattle Sounders FC

MLS Goalkeeper of the Year

Alex Bono - D.C. United

Aljaž Ivačič - New England Revolution

Brad Guzan - Atlanta United

Brad Stuver - Austin FC

Carlos Coronel - New York Red Bulls

Chris Brady - Chicago Fire FC

Daniel - San Jose Earthquakes

Dayne St. Clair - Minnesota United FC

Drake Callender - Inter Miami CF

Hugo Lloris - LAFC

John McCarthy - LA Galaxy

Jonathan Sirois - CF Montréal

Kristijan Kahlina - Charlotte FC

Matt Freese - New York City FC

Maxime Crépeau - Portland Timbers

Patrick Schulte - Columbus Crew

Pedro Gallese - Orlando City SC

Roman Bürki - St. Louis CITY SC

Roman Celentano - FC Cincinnati

Sean Johnson - Toronto FC

Stefan Frei - Seattle Sounders FC

Steve Clark - Houston Dynamo FC

Yohei Takaoka - Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Zac MacMath - Real Salt Lake

Zack Steffen - Colorado Rapids

MLS Referee of the Year

Drew Fischer

Guido Gonzales

Lukasz Szpala

MLS Assistant Referee of the Year

Jeremy Hanson

Kyle Atkins

Logan Brown

