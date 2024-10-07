Three Atlanta United Players Receive National Team Call-Ups for October FIFA Window

October 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Luis Abram, Luke Brennan and Noah Cobb have received call-ups from their respective national teams for the Oct. 7-15 FIFA window.

Abram was called up to join Peru for a pair of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers in CONMEBOL. Peru will host Uruguay on Oct. 11 before traveling to face Brazil on Oct. 15. The defender has earned 43 caps and scored one goal with Peru since his debut in 2016.

Brennan and Cobb were each named to the U.S. Under-20 Men's Youth National Team as it visits FIFA U-20 World Cup host Chile for two friendly matches on Oct. 12 and 15 during a training camp in Santiago from Oct. 7-15. Both matches will be played at Complejo Deportivo Quilin, Chile's national training center. Cobb has made six appearances for the U.S. U-20 squad while Brennan could make his first appearance during this training camp.

Atlanta United (9-14-10, 37 points) returns to action Saturday, Oct. 19 when it travels to face Orlando City SC on Decision Day (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

