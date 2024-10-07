Internationals: Five Depart for October Fixtures

October 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC is pleased to confirm that five players have been called up for international duty this month.

Defender Tayvon Gray was named as part of the Jamaica squad preparing for two games in the Concacaf Nations League. First up for the Reggae Boyz is an away game against Nicaragua on October 10, before a home fixture against Honduras four days later.

Also in Concacaf Nations League action is goalkeeper Tomás Romero. The shot-stopper will join up with El Salvador this month as they prepare to take on St. Vincent & the Grenadines on October 10 & October 13.

Elsewhere, Mitja Ilenič will continue his involvement with Slovenia's U21 side in October as they prepare to take on Austria on October 11 as part of qualifiers for the UEFA Under-21 Championships next year.

Costa Rican international Alonso Martínez will maintain his place with the national team after returning to the fold last month. Los Ticos will take on Suriname in Suriname on October 11 as part of the Concacaf Nations League before returning to Costa Rica four days later to host Guatemala.

Teammate Jovan Mijatović will also try to boost his country's chances of qualifying for the U21 European Championship's next year when he joins up with Serbia's U21 side. They will take on Ukraine on October 15.

The Club would like to wish all five players good luck on their travels.

