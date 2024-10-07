Sporting KC Weekly

October 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







After playing 41 matches in the past 32 weeks, Sporting Kansas City will not play this week due to the FIFA international window (Oct. 7-15) in which Sporting Kansas City midfielder Zorhan Bassong has joined the Canada Men's National Team.

Sporting Kansas City's season finale is set for Saturday, Oct. 19 at FC Dallas as SKC will aim for a season sweep after earning a 3-2 win over Dallas on July 7 in MLS play and a 2-1 win over Dallas three days later in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals. All seven Western Conference matches will kick off at 8 p.m. CT on Decision Day and fans can watch all the action on Apple TV with an MLS Season Pass subscription.

RED CARD KC ASSEMBLIES: October is National Bullying Prevention Month and three Sporting Kansas City players will make appearances at local elementary schools this week as part of the Red Card KC anti-bullying campaign established by Sporting KC and Children's Mercy Kansas City. Chris Rindov will visit Trailwood Elementary (5101 W. 95th St.) in Overland Park, Kansas at 10 a.m. on Monday, Stephen Afrifa will be a special guest at New Stanley Elementary (3604 Metropolitan Ave.) in Kansas City, Kansas at 1:30 p.m. on Monday and Danny Flores will speak with students at Rosehill Elementary (9801 Rosehill Rd.) in Lenexa, Kansas at 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Local media interested in covering the assemblies are required to RSVP in advance using the contacts provided above.

New in 2024, Behind the Shield presented by Audi will be available after every match this season with the video series - produced by Sporting's full-time digital storytellers - providing fans with an immersive viewing experience highlighted by exclusive interviews and all-access footage from SKC players, trainings and matchdays. This week's BTS captures the sights and sounds from the home finale and will premier at noon CT on Thursday on SportingKC.com and Sporting Kansas City's YouTube channel.

Sporting KC Youth Soccer will host a one-day camp from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday at Homefield (2115 E. Kansas City Rd.) in Olathe, Kansas for boys and girls between the ages of 5-14. Registration is available online at SportingKCYouth.com and includes an official Sporting KC camp t-shirt.

New sessions of Sporting Stripes and Sporting Stars, early childhood soccer programs for 2-8 year olds, will start on Saturday at The Soccer Lot (2525 Jefferson St., Kansas City, MO) and Homefield (2115 E. Kansas City Rd., Olathe, KS). The programs are offered on Saturday mornings for four weeks. For more information, visit SportingKCYouth.com.

The Sporting KC Academy will continue the 2024-25 MLS NEXT campaign against FC Dallas on Sunday at the University of Tulsa in Oklahoma. The U-18s will kick off the doubleheader at 1 p.m. CT followed by the U-16s at 3 p.m. CT. Fans can follow @SKCAcademy on X for updates.

