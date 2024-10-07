Gerardo Valenzuela Named MLS NEXT Pro Player of the Matchweek
October 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati midfielder Gerardo 'Dado' Valenzuela has been named MLS NEXT Pro's Player of the Matchweek for Matchweek 30 for his hat trick performance against Orlando City B on Sunday afternoon, the league announced today.
Valenzuela, who scored his second hat trick of the season, led FC Cincinnati 2 in the 3-1 MLS NEXT Pro Decision Day win which saw the Orange and Blue clinch the top seed in the Eastern Conference at TQL Stadium.
The playmaking midfielder played 76 minutes against the Young Lions and opened the scoring for Cincinnati just two minutes into the match. Valenzuela doubled the lead just nine minutes later for a first half brace 11 minutes in, giving the Orange and Blue a 2-0 halftime lead.
Valenzuela completed his hat trick in the 63rd minute of play for his sixth goal of the year in his third appearance for FC Cincinnati 2 this season. Valenzuela's hat trick earlier in the year against Philadelphia Union II was the first professional hat trick for Valenzuela and the first scored for FC Cincinnati 2.
The Orange and Blue will head to the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs for the first time following the club's best regular season to date. FC Cincinnati 2 will hold hosting priority through the Eastern Conference Final and will select their Conference Quarterfinal opponent tomorrow afternoon at 2 p.m. ET that will be streamed live on MLSNEXTPro.com.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from October 7, 2024
- MLS Announces Nominees and Opens Voting for the 2024 MLS Year-End Awards - MLS
- Gerardo Valenzuela Named MLS NEXT Pro Player of the Matchweek - FC Cincinnati
- Internationals: Five Depart for October Fixtures - New York City FC
- Five Points: Pressing - New York City FC
- Four Revolution Players Earn October National Team Call-Ups - New England Revolution
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- Luke Combs, Eric Church, Billy Strings, and James Taylor Come Together for "Concert for Carolina" Presented by Explore Asheville at Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- Gerardo Valenzuela Named MLS NEXT Pro Player of the Matchweek
- Final Home Match of the Season Leaves FC Cincinnati with Confidence Deflated But with Reasons for Optimism
- FC Cincinnati Falls to Orlando City SC
- FC Cincinnati Drop Final Regular Season Home Match 3-2
- FC Cincinnati Host Orlando City SC in Final Home Match of the Regular Season