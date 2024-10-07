Gerardo Valenzuela Named MLS NEXT Pro Player of the Matchweek

October 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati midfielder Gerardo 'Dado' Valenzuela has been named MLS NEXT Pro's Player of the Matchweek for Matchweek 30 for his hat trick performance against Orlando City B on Sunday afternoon, the league announced today.

Valenzuela, who scored his second hat trick of the season, led FC Cincinnati 2 in the 3-1 MLS NEXT Pro Decision Day win which saw the Orange and Blue clinch the top seed in the Eastern Conference at TQL Stadium.

The playmaking midfielder played 76 minutes against the Young Lions and opened the scoring for Cincinnati just two minutes into the match. Valenzuela doubled the lead just nine minutes later for a first half brace 11 minutes in, giving the Orange and Blue a 2-0 halftime lead.

Valenzuela completed his hat trick in the 63rd minute of play for his sixth goal of the year in his third appearance for FC Cincinnati 2 this season. Valenzuela's hat trick earlier in the year against Philadelphia Union II was the first professional hat trick for Valenzuela and the first scored for FC Cincinnati 2.

The Orange and Blue will head to the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs for the first time following the club's best regular season to date. FC Cincinnati 2 will hold hosting priority through the Eastern Conference Final and will select their Conference Quarterfinal opponent tomorrow afternoon at 2 p.m. ET that will be streamed live on MLSNEXTPro.com.

