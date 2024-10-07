Argentina National Team Gears up for Next Round of World Cup Qualifiers at Florida Blue Training Center

The Argentina National Team, led by Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi and a star-studded roster, is currently training at Inter Miami CF's state-of-the-art Florida Blue Training Center as they prepare for their upcoming CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela on Oct. 10 and Bolivia on Oct. 15. The 2024 Copa América champions began arriving in South Florida over the weekend and will train at the facility through Wednesday, Oct. 9. The team aims to continue their strong form in the qualifiers, where they currently sit at the top of the standings.

This marks the third time Argentina has selected Inter Miami's world-class facilities for their preparations. The reigning World Cup champions last trained at the Florida Blue Training Center in June, as they geared up ahead of their triumphant Copa América campaign. Their first-ever training at Inter Miami's facilities took place in September 2022, ahead of a friendly against Honduras before they went on to secure their historic third World Cup title at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Florida Blue Training Center is a 50,000-square-foot complex featuring six natural grass fields and one turf field, designed to support both professional and youth players. The training center sits adjacent to the Club's 21,500-capacity Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

