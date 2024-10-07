Five Points: Pressing

New York City FC made it three wins on the spin against Nashville SC.

Goals from Santiago Rodríguez and Alonso Martínez helped City record a 3-1 win.

Here are Five Points from the game...

Pressing

City's press was relentless in the first half.

The Boys in Blue often trapped Nashville in their own half and made it difficult for Callaghan's side to advance up the field and create chances. Such an effective press requires intensity and harmony between the players.

The strength of a well-coordinated high press is that it opens creative avenues for the team. When City win the ball back high up the field there is a greater amount of space for them to attack, compared to trying to break through an opposition sat in a compact deep block.

City's pressing was vital in helping them establish a three-goal advantage at halftime and ultimately secured them the victory.

Lightning Strike

Santiago Rodríguez's opening goal against Nashville clocked in at 17 seconds.

That makes it the second-fastest goal in Club history, and City's fastest goal in MLS. As well as being one of the fastest goals in City's history it also signaled the team's intent to attack from the off.

Throughout this three-game stretch of wins, City have found strength in attacking the opening period of the game with intensity. It is something Nick Cushing demands of the group, and it's easy to see why.

When City start fast they often catch their opponent cold and that will be something to consider as they prepare for the playoffs.

The Break

A busy seven days saw New York City FC play three games against three tough opponents.

To emerge with nine points and eleven goals scored is a testament to the group's hard work and continued development. They showed quality and intensity and will now enjoy the international break as they prepare for Decision Day and the playoffs.

The two-week break between now and City's last regular season game against CF Montréal will allow those players not on international duty to rest, recharge, and prepare for the postseason.

The most important consequence is that City enter this break in good spirits and with momentum behind them - which was the goal before the last three games.

Bunches of Goals

For the third game in a row City saw goals arrive in bunches with three minutes between City's second and third goals of the afternoon against Nashville.

Nick Cushing said afterward the team set themselves a preseason target of scoring 55 goals, and they sit on the cusp of that goal with one game remaining in the regular season.

City have not found two regular goal scorers in Alonso Martínez and Santiago Rodríguez, but they have also seen players across the field chip in with goals and assists. That has been vital in reaching the team's goal tally. The hope now will be that they can carry that with them into the

Freese Steps Up

Matt Freese may not have left with a clean sheet on Sunday, but City left with all three points thanks to him.

A series of top saves from City's shot-stopper helped keep Nashville at bay on a day when a win was vitally important to maintaining momentum.

His double save from Walker Zimmerman and Jack Maher in the second half was a particular highlight, as it displayed not only Freese's shot-stopping ability but also his quickness, in getting up and responding to the next shot on goal.

City will need a reliable pair of hands like that in the playoffs if they are to stand a chance of making a run, and seeing Freese in top form this close to the postseason can only be considered a good thing.

