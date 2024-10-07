Quakes Foundation Celebrates Banner Month of Community Impact

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Quakes Foundation celebrated a banner month of community impact throughout September. From the annual Wine & Dine fundraiser, to a multitude of programs surrounding the Grow the Game initiative and events during Kick Childhood Cancer Month, there was no shortage of action that produced a positive effect on local children and families.

Despite the club's Major League Soccer season coming to a close in October, the Quakes Foundation is proud to continue to make a difference year-round. Among last month's highlights:

10th Annual Wine & Dine Raises $100,000 for Programs

The Quakes Foundation held its 10th Annual Wine & Dine event on Sept. 5 at La Rinconada Country Club in Los Gatos. The sold-out event, attended by 160 guests along with 14 San Jose Earthquakes players, head coach Ian Russell and general manager Chris Leitch on Sept. 5, raised $100,000 in support of the foundation's mission to improve youth health and fitness and fight food insecurity in Northern California.

"We are deeply thankful to our supporters, partners, and the entire Quakes community," said Robert Davis, head of the Quakes Foundation and Earthquakes VP of Community Relations. "This event not only celebrates our shared love for soccer but enables us to make real, lasting impacts in our community, especially for our youth."

The evening featured a gourmet dining experience, raffle, silent and live auctions, as well as an opportunity for guests to connect with Quakes players who hosted tables throughout the night. One of the event's highlights was hearing from community leaders and individuals who have directly benefited from the foundation's work. Esteban Mercado, captain of the Special Olympics Quakes Unified team, shared how the Unified Soccer program has been life-changing, while Sunnyvale Community Services, a partner in the Quakes Foundation's Pledge74 initiative, spoke about distributing 5,000 meals to underserved families, contributing to the Quakes' broader goal of providing 50,000 meals this year.

During the "Fund the Future" segment, former Pajaro Valley Unified School District Superintendent Murry Schekman discussed the need for ongoing support to rebuild the soccer field at Pajaro Middle School, which was damaged by flooding along with the rest of the Pajaro Community in Watsonville in 2023. His message was bolstered by California Giant Berry Farms CEO Joe Barsi, who pledged $20,000 to jump-start the effort, a contribution that was enthusiastically matched by attendees that evening.

"At California Giant Berry Farms, our roots run deep in the community," said Barsi. We believe in not just growing the best berries but also in growing strong, resilient communities. That's why we're thrilled to partner with the Earthquakes to rebuild the Pajaro Middle School soccer field."

A particularly moving moment of the night occurred when Abel Alejandro Campos, a student from Amesti Elementary in Pajaro and participant in the America SCORES program that will coordinate play at Pajaro Middle School upon completion of the field, took the stage. Abel spoke passionately about how soccer, poetry and service projects with America SCORES have helped him find his voice. His story, which included his involvement in an anti-bullying campaign and writing multiple poems, touched the audience and demonstrated the profound impact of the foundation's community partnerships.

Funds raised at this year's Wine & Dine will support the Quakes Foundation's Grow the Game: The Next 50 Initiative, bringing soccer clinics, camps and skills challenges to underserved communities in San Jose. Additionally, the funds will help expand Pledge74, an essential program addressing food insecurity through partnerships with local organizations like The PG&E Corporation Foundation to distribute 50,000 meals in the greater Bay Area.

The Quakes Foundation would like to extend special thanks to sponsors Habbas Law, Leavitt Group and Hotel Valencia, as well as California Giant Berry Farms for their $20,000 contribution toward the Pajaro Middle School project. Additional thanks go to Joseph George Winery and Bert George for providing the evening's wine, and La Rinconada Country Club for hosting the event.

Grow the Game Initiative Expands to Gilroy

As part of the ongoing Grow the Game skills challenges across Northern California, the Quakes Foundation partnered with Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County to bring the event to South Valley Middle School in Gilroy on Sept. 20. Quakes legend and club ambassador Shea Salinas led the event, accompanied by current Quakes players Tommy Thompson and Michael Baldisimo, along with the Earthquakes Street Team powered by Ford.

Over 150 children participated in the challenge and received free soccer balls. They also listened to speeches about the importance of fitness and living a healthy lifestyle from the likes of Gilroy Mayor Marie Blankley, Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz, the Office of Santa Clara County Supervisor Sylvia Arenas and Catholic Charities Santa Clara County's John Perales, who was kicking off a free futsal league at the event.

Overall, a whopping 570 kids have participated in Grow the Game skills challenges this year - an increase of 34% compared to 2023. Fifty participants qualified for the finals on the Quakes' practice field on Sept. 20 and five were honored on the PayPal Park field the following day during halftime of the game against St. Louis CITY SC.

Honorary Team Captain Beckett Boznanski Kicks Childhood Cancer

September was MLS Kick Childhood Cancer Month presented by Continental Tire. On Sept. 21, when the Earthquakes faced St. Louis CITY SC at PayPal Park, the team walked out with their honorary team captain, nine-year-old cancer survivor, Beckett Boznanski.

"The awareness for pediatric cancer in general has been really key for a lot of families that grow this and don't have exposure to this, so to have the Quakes have us out to the stadium, our whole family was lighting up about it," said Beckett's father, Blake. "We've obviously gone through a lot. It was nice to be on the other side of it and get into some happy things for once. To see the smile on Beckett's face was amazing."

As part of his experience, Beckett signed a one-day contract with Quakes general manager Chris Leitch and joined the team for training prior to matchday. Quakes forward Cristian Espinoza and Beckett led the team onto the field before kickoff for the official coin toss and starting lineup photo.

Logan Meeske Scores Ceremonial First Goal for Abby's Assist

During that same Sept. 21 match, the Earthquakes were honored to be joined by 14-year-old Logan Meeske for the ceremonial first goal. Childhood Cancer Awareness Month holds a special place in his heart, as his older sister, Abby, lost her battle against leukemia in 2022. The Meeske family now honors Abby with their nonprofit organization Abby's Assist, committed to supporting patients and families impacted by childhood leukemia. The Quakes Foundation supported Abby's Assist with a group ticket fundraiser for the match.

Quakes Players Visit Young Patients at Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara

On Sept. 25, five current Earthquakes players visited young patients in the pediatric oncology unit at Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara. Carlos Akapo, Paul Marie, Jamar Ricketts, Jacob Jackson and JT Marcinkowski were more than happy to help brighten patients' and nurses' days while handing out goodie bags from the Quakes Foundation.

"Many of these kids are dealing with different sicknesses and adversity with so much courage," said Ricketts. "Any way that I can be a part of this and brighten their day, give them a smile, and help them through this process however I can, I just want to be there for them."

"Cancer is just such a horrible disease for our children and their families to face," said Stacy Alves, Chief Nurse Executive at Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara. "It's an honor to be able to be here for them, and support them through that journey toward health and healing. Events like this give us an opportunity to bring a moment of light and hope in their journey and step away from the fight [against cancer] and just be a kid or a parent and just have fun for the day. We're really grateful for our partners who come in and provide that light."

Community Coaching Course Completes Second Year

Last month, 20 coaches from all around the Bay Area completed the latest edition of the Earthquakes Community Coaching Course in partnership with Positive Coaching Alliance. The program, now in its second year, is aimed to help diversify the grassroots youth soccer ecosystem in Northern California.

Directed by club ambassador and head of youth partnerships Shea Salinas, this unique free program is designed to address the barriers to licensing that many coaches experience. The Earthquakes believe in an equitable, accessible, and positive youth sports space and youth soccer ecosystem. However, due to the barriers that exist in under-resourced communities, coaches may face adverse conditions and circumstances that make it more challenging to become licensed coaches and progress through the ranks in the coaching profession.

During halftime of the Oct. 2 home game vs. FC Dallas, past and present coaches in the program were honored on the field. One particular coach from last year's graduating class, Ismael Garcia, was selected to travel on the team plane with the Earthquakes to Los Angeles for the Oct. 19 road game vs. LAFC to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience with the first team.

