Ontario Reign Announce Roster Moves

December 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have recalled defenseman Kale Clague from Ontario and assigned defenseman Paul LaDue to the Reign. Additionally, the Reign have recalled defenseman Max Gottlieb from the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets.

This marks the first NHL call-up for Clague, who was drafted by the Kings in the second-round (51st overall) during the 2016 NHL Draft. The Regina, Saskatchewan native currently has 15 points (6-9=15) with the Reign in 27 games this season. At the time of this recall, he leads all Reign defensemen in goals, assists and points, and ranks tied for second in the AHL among defensemen in goals. He is also tied for the team-lead in power-play goals (3). Clague has spent the last two seasons with the Reign, where he has posted 44 points (13-31=44) in 79 games, leading all Reign defensemen during this time.

LaDue appeared in two games during his recall and recorded one point (0-1=1). He will return to the Reign where he has collected six points (1-5=6) in 18 games this season. The Grand Forks, North Dakota native has appeared in 69 games with the Kings over three seasons and recorded 18 points (5-13=18) and 22 penalty minutes.

Gottlieb made his professional debut with Ontario in March 2019, after he completed a four-season NCAA career with Brown University. Gottlieb has appeared in 26 games this season with Fort Wayne, where he totaled 18 points (3-15=18) to lead all Komets' blueliners. Gottlieb ranks tied for fifth in the ECHL in assists, and sixth in points, amongst all defensemen.

