Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves

December 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled center Sam Carrick and defenseman Jacob Larsson from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the Ducks have reassigned defenseman Josh Mahura to San Diego.

Carrick, 27 (2/4/92), has recorded one assist in two games with the Ducks this season. Acquired from Chicago with Spencer Abbott in exchange for Kenton Helgesen and Anaheim's seventh-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft, Carrick collected 10-6=16 points with a +11 rating and 10 penalty minutes (PIM) in 18 games with San Diego in 2019-20. At the time of his recall, Carrick led the Gulls in goals and plus/minus, and ranked tied for second in points.

Larsson, 22 (4/29/97), has earned 1-2=3 points with eight PIM in 25 games with the Ducks this season. Larsson, who started the 2019-20 campaign in Anaheim, scored his first career NHL goal against Alex Stalock Nov. 5 vs. Minnesota. Selected by Anaheim in the first round (27th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Larsson registered 1-1=2 points with a +3 rating and four PIM in five games with the Gulls in 2019-20.

Mahura, 21 (5/5/98), had 1-3=4 points and two PIM in 11 games with the Ducks this season. Selected by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Mahura began 2019-20 in the AHL and has earned 0-2=2 points in 10 games with San Diego.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.