Coyotes Assign Burke to Tucson
December 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA --- Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have assigned forward Brayden Burke to the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.
The 22-year-old Burke has registered 11-13-24 with 14 penalty minutes (PIM) in 24 games with the Roadrunners this season.
The 5-foot-10, 165-pound native of Edmonton, AB recorded 13-20-33 with 24 PIM in 67 contests with Tucson in 2018-19.
Burke signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Coyotes on March 1, 2018.
