Amerks Head into the Christmas Break with Back-To-Back Home Games this Weekend

December 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans have back-to-back home games this weekend, first hosting the Binghamton Devils on Friday, Dec. 20 before meeting the Utica Comets in the annual Home for the Holidays Christmas celebration on Saturday, Dec. 21 in the final game prior to the Christmas break. Both games are scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

Saturday's Home for the Holidays game, presented by Nissan, will feature an evening of great prizes and giveaways throughout the night as the Amerks help get fans in the holiday spirit. The team will also be giving away different prize packages during the game from various corporate partners over the course of the night.

Santa Claus will also be in attendance on Saturday to pose for photos and meet with fans.

Zweigle's Family Packs and the popular Eats and Seats package are available for both games. For just $79, Zweigle's Family Packs include four Lower Level tickets (some restrictions may apply), four hot dogs and four sodas. A minimum of four tickets is required. The Eats and Seats package features one Lower Level ticket and a $10 gift card to The Distillery for only $25.

The Genesee Pregame Happy Hour runs from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. on both nights in the Genesee Brew House Upper Atrium Bar, featuring live music from Jim Lane (Friday) and Thurlow (Saturday) and $2 drafts of Genesee and Genesee Light.

Tickets for Friday's game are available at http://amerks.co/pXa3vo while tickets for Saturday can be purchased by visiting www.amerks.com/holidays.

Individual game tickets for the 2019-20 season start at just $16. Amerks 2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $14 per game, are on-sale now. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.