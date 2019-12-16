Wolf Pack Weekly, December 16-22

The Wolf Pack (16-5-2-5, 39 pts.) finished a stretch of six games in nine days with wins in two of their three games this past week. On Wednesday night at home vs. Binghamton, Tim Gettinger and Nick Jones had a goal and an assist apiece, and Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 out of 30 shots, as the Wolf Pack downed the Devils for a second time in five days, 3-1. Shesterkin was perfect on 26 Lehigh Valley shots on Friday night at the XL Center, for his second shutout of the season, and Jones scored twice, as the Wolf Pack tied a team season high with their fifth straight win, a 4-0 victory over the Phantoms. Lehigh Valley turned the tables, though, in the second half of a home-and-home Saturday night in Allentown, putting an end to the Wolf Pack streak with a 4-2 verdict. Ryan Gropp scored his first AHL goal of the season in that game, and Vinni Lettieri netted his team-leading tenth of the year.

This week:

The Wolf Pack make their first trip of the season to Charlotte, NC, taking on the defending Calder Cup-champion Checkers Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Both of those games are 7:00 PM faceoffs. Then, the Wolf Pack's last pre-Christmas action is on home ice Saturday night, as they host the Providence Bruins at 7:00.

Tuesday, December 17 at the Charlotte Checkers (Carolina) at Bojangles' Coliseum, 7:00 PM

- The Checkers, who won the franchise's first Calder Cup championship last season, are 11-12-3-0, for 25 points, through 26 games this year.

- This is the second of eight meetings on the year between the Wolf Pack and Checkers and the first since opening night, October 5, when the Wolf Pack scored a 5-3 victory in Hartford. The Wolf Pack went 1-7-0-0 in 2018-19 against the Checkers and lost all four of their visits to Charlotte, where they are 0-10-0-0 all-time.

- Charlotte's leading point-getter is defenseman Jake Bean, who is tied for fourth in the AHL in goals among defensemen, with 5-12-17 in 24 GP.

- Broadcast - live on-line at https://radio.securenetsystems.net/ce/index.cfm?stationCallSign=WZGM. Video streaming at theahl.com/AHLTV.

Wednesday, December 18 at the Charlotte Checkers (Carolina) at Bojangles' Coliseum, 7:00 PM

- This is the fourth game of a six-game homestand for Charlotte, which comes into the week 5-6-1-0 on home ice for the season. The Wolf Pack are 5-4-2-3 in road action.

- Broadcast - live on-line at https://radio.securenetsystems.net/ce/index.cfm?stationCallSign=WZGM. Video streaming at theahl.com/AHLTV.

Saturday, December 21 vs. the Providence Bruin (Boston) at the XL Center, 7:00 PM

- This game features the Wolf Pack's Holiday celebration. Fans are encouraged to wear their best "ugly sweaters"; there will be gift-giving, and the Wolf Pack will be holding a coat drive. Anyone who donates a new or gently-used winter coat will receive a ticket voucher redeemable for any remaining 2019-20 Wolf Pack home game.

- This is already the fifth meeting of the season between the Wolf Pack and the Bruins, and the Wolf Pack have gone 3-0-0-1 in the first four. In the only previous XL Center battle, the Wolf Pack prevailed 5-2 on November 16.

- The Bruins swept a home-and-home from Springfield last weekend, winning 5-4 in overtime in Springfield Saturday and 5-0 at home on Sunday, to move back into a tie with the Wolf Pack for the Atlantic Division lead. The 18-9-1-2 (39 pts.) Bruins are 9-2-1-0 in their last 12 games.

- Goaltender Dan Vladar denied all 42 Springfield shots in Providence's 5-0 victory over the Thunderbirds Sunday in Providence, for his second shutout in seven appearances on the season. He is 4-2-0, with a 1.56 goals-against average and a 94.5% save percentage.

- At this and every Wolf Pack Friday or Saturday home game, fans are encouraged to come early for "Hockey Happy Hour" in the XL Center's Coliseum Club. From 5:00 PM until puck drop, a $5 wrist band gives fans access to the "Chill Zone" of the Coliseum Club, which features an appetizer buffet and $2 beers, presented by Minuteman Press.

- Tickets for this and all 2019-20 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford and Mark Bailey on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. Video streaming at theahl.com/AHLTV.

Recent Transactions:

Shawn McBride - returned by the Wolf Pack to Norfolk (ECHL) December 10.

Ryan Gropp - reassigned by the New York Rangers to the Wolf Pack from Maine (ECHL) December 11.

Ville Meskanen - recalled from the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers December 12.

Vitali Kravtsov - reassigned by the New York Rangers to the Wolf Pack from Traktor Chelyabinsk December 13.

Pack Tracks:

Saturday, December 28, when the Wolf Pack host the Providence Bruins at 7:00 PM, the first 2,000 fans into the game will receive a free Wolf Pack pennant flag, courtesy of NBC Connecticut. Also that night, there will be a free post-game skate on the XL Center ice.

Each of the Wolf Pack's Sunday and Wednesday home games will feature the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Hat Trick Pack". The Hat Trick Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and a large popcorn, all for just $40. The next Hat Trick Pack game is Wednesday, February 5, a 7:00 PM battle with the Springfield Thunderbirds.

In partnership with the Hartford Chamber of Commerce, the Wolf Pack this year will be offering "Suit to Sweater Wednesdays", to wash away the mid-week work blues. Any fan showing a company ID at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket office can purchase Blue-Level tickets to Wolf Pack Wednesday home games for only $15 each (limit two tickets per ID). The Wolf Pack's next Wednesday home date is February 5, when the Springfield Thunderbirds invade the XL Center for a 7:00 PM game.

Once again this season, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, and $2 draft beers and fountain sodas, at every Friday Wolf Pack home game, through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest. The Wolf Pack's next Friday-night home outing is January 10, when they entertain the Charlotte Checkers in a 7:15 PM game.

Wolf Pack home game tickets can be purchased at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (860) 722-9425. To visit the Wolf Pack on line, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

