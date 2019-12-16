Moose Announce Details for 2019 Shutout Hunger Food Drive Presented by Red River Co-Op

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club is proud to host its annual Shutout Hunger food drive, presented by Red River Co-op, in support of Winnipeg Harvest. This season's Shutout Hunger game takes place Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. when the Moose host the Rockford IceHogs.

Fans attending the game are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for donation to the Winnipeg Harvest. Volunteers from Winnipeg Harvest will collect food items at each entrance of Bell MTS Place until midway through the first period. Fans also have the option to make a financial donation at the game by visiting one of the designated tables on the concourse.

This year, Winnipeg Harvest has highlighted the following items as the greatest area of need:

Cans of tuna

Canned chicken

Peanut butter

Canned vegetables

Canned fruit

Fans donating non-perishable food items or cash will be entered to win an autographed Manitoba Moose jersey or tickets to a future Moose home game.

Food donations will also be collected at participating Red River Co-op food stores beginning today, Dec. 16. Click here for a full list of participating Red River Co-op locations.

Last season's Shutout Hunger campaign resulted in Moose fans contributing 6,118 pounds of non-perishable food items.

Purchase tickets for this New Year's Eve matchup against the Rockford IceHogs by visiting moosehockey.com/tickets. Or learn how you can attend the New Year's Eve game and go for a skate at Bell MTS Place at moosehockey.com/holidayskate.

