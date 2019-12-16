Barracuda Put 49 Shots on Net But Fall 5-2 at Heat
December 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
The San Jose Barracuda (9 -13-0-2 ) traveled to the Stockton Arena on Sunday night for the second game of a home-and-road and despite putting a season-high 49 shots on net, the Barracuda could only score twice in a 5-2 loss to the Stockton Heat (17-5-1-2) (Calgary Flames).
PLAYER NOTES
Andrew Shortridge (2-6-0) took the loss for San Jose, allowing five goals on 27 shots Jon Gillies (6-4-2) earned the win for Stockton, stopping 47 of the 49 shots he faced. The 47 saves were the second most in Gillies career Maxim Letunov collected an assist and now leads the Barracuda with 20 points and has points in 10 of his last 11 games
Lukas Radil (1) netted his first goal of the season and fifth of his AHL career and now has points in both games he's played in with the Barracuda this season
Nick DeSimone (2) snapped a 15-game goalless drought with his second-period strikeThe 49 shots for were a season-highAfter the loss, the Barracuda are now 0-3-0-1 against the Heat this season and 0-2-0-1 at Stockton
SCORING BY PERIOD
1ST 2ND 3RD Final
Stockton 1 2 2 5
San Jose 0 2 0 2
OTHER KEY STATS
SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM
Stockton 27 1 6 12
San Jose 49 0 3 6
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2019
- Ontario Reign Announce Roster Moves - Ontario Reign
- Phantoms Smash Previous Teddy Bear Toss Record - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Amerks Weekly - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack Weekly, December 16-22 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Ottawa Recalls Beaudin, Brannstrom - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Sign Defenseman Steve Johnson to Pro Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Barracuda Put 49 Shots on Net But Fall 5-2 at Heat - San Jose Barracuda
- Moose Announce Details for 2019 Shutout Hunger Food Drive Presented by Red River Co-Op - Manitoba Moose
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Amerks Head into the Christmas Break with Back-To-Back Home Games this Weekend - Rochester Americans
- Gemel Smith Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse's Gemel Smith Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Monsters Weekly - Cleveland Monsters
- Heat Complete Weekend Sweep of San Jose with Sunday Win - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.