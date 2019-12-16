Barracuda Put 49 Shots on Net But Fall 5-2 at Heat

December 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





The San Jose Barracuda (9 -13-0-2 ) traveled to the Stockton Arena on Sunday night for the second game of a home-and-road and despite putting a season-high 49 shots on net, the Barracuda could only score twice in a 5-2 loss to the Stockton Heat (17-5-1-2) (Calgary Flames).

PLAYER NOTES

Andrew Shortridge (2-6-0) took the loss for San Jose, allowing five goals on 27 shots Jon Gillies (6-4-2) earned the win for Stockton, stopping 47 of the 49 shots he faced. The 47 saves were the second most in Gillies career Maxim Letunov collected an assist and now leads the Barracuda with 20 points and has points in 10 of his last 11 games

Lukas Radil (1) netted his first goal of the season and fifth of his AHL career and now has points in both games he's played in with the Barracuda this season

Nick DeSimone (2) snapped a 15-game goalless drought with his second-period strikeThe 49 shots for were a season-highAfter the loss, the Barracuda are now 0-3-0-1 against the Heat this season and 0-2-0-1 at Stockton

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD Final

Stockton 1 2 2 5

San Jose 0 2 0 2

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

Stockton 27 1 6 12

San Jose 49 0 3 6

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.