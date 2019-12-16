Ottawa Recalls Beaudin, Brannstrom

The Ottawa Senators have recalled forward JC Beaudin and defenceman Erik Brannstrom from the Belleville Senators.

Beaudin has a goal and two assists in seven games with Belleville as well an assist in 15 contests with Ottawa.

Brannstrom tallied a goal and three assists in four games in the AHL since he was reassigned Dec. 5. He has two assists in 23 games with Ottawa.

Furthermore, Ottawa reassigned Jonathan Davidsson to Belleville. The Swede has two goals and four points with Belleville this season across 11 games.

Additionally, Belleville recalled defenceman Trent Bourque from his loan with Brampton. He's pointless in three games with the Sens this season.

The Senators are back in action Wednesday when they face Utica for the first time this season at CAA Arena. Tickets are available.

