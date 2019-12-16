San Diego Gulls Recall Kopacka

December 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled left wing Jack Kopacka from the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.

Kopacka, 21 (3/5/98), has 9-12=21 points and six penalty minutes (PIM) in 49 career AHL games with San Diego. The 6-3, 192-pound native of Lapeer, Michigan tallied 3-4=7 points and two PIM in 17 games with the Gulls this season. Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the fourth round (93rd overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Kopacka collected 4-4=8 points and two PIM in five games with Tulsa, including a five-point game Dec. 13 vs. Wichita (2-3=5).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.