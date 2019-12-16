San Diego Gulls Recall Kopacka
December 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled left wing Jack Kopacka from the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.
Kopacka, 21 (3/5/98), has 9-12=21 points and six penalty minutes (PIM) in 49 career AHL games with San Diego. The 6-3, 192-pound native of Lapeer, Michigan tallied 3-4=7 points and two PIM in 17 games with the Gulls this season. Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the fourth round (93rd overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Kopacka collected 4-4=8 points and two PIM in five games with Tulsa, including a five-point game Dec. 13 vs. Wichita (2-3=5).
