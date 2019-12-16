Heat Complete Weekend Sweep of San Jose with Sunday Win

STOCKTON, Calif. - Jon Gillies made a season-best 47 saves, one shy of his career high, and Matthew Phillips potted a pair of goals as the Stockton Heat completed a weekend sweep of the San Jose Barracuda with a 5-2 win Sunday night at Stockton Arena. A game in which Stockton never trailed, the Heat jumped out to 2-0 and 3-1 leads with goals from Phillips, Buddy Robinson and Justin Kirkland before Alex Gallant delivered the dagger less than five minutes into the third to blow the game open. Gillies was as strong start-to-finish as he was busy, the Heat allowing a season-high 49 shots on goal, and he was particularly sharp with 21 stops in the first to give Stockton a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes. With the win, the Heat improve to 4-0 on the year against San Jose with at least a point in their last six contests against the Barracuda.

GOALIES

W: Jon Gillies (49 shots, 47 saves)

L: Andrew Shortridge (27 shots, 22 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Matthew Phillips (2g), Second - Jon Gillies (47 svs), Third - Alan Quine (2a)

Shots On Goal: STK - 27, SJ - 49

Power Plays: STK - 1-3, SJ - 0-6

- Matthew Phillips extended his scoring streak to seven games (7g,5a) with a pair of goals on the night, one just 1:17 into the game and one to push Stockton ahead 5-2 in the third. Phillips has scored in all four games against the Barracuda this season and is tied with Buddy Robinson for the Heat team lead with 12 goals on the year.

- Justin Kirkland's goal to put Stockton ahead 3-1 was his fifth of the season and second on the power play. It was his 10th point on the man-advantage (2g,8a) this year. He has recorded at least a point in four straight games (1g,4a).

- Alex Gallant's insurance goal was his second marker of the season, both coming this week.

- Jon Gillies made a season-best 47 saves on a season-high 49 shots faced.

- Stockton has won all four meetings with the Barracuda, tonight's the first that was not a 3-2 final score. It is the longest win streak for the Heat ever against San Jose, and is accompanied by an all-time best six-game point streak over the Barracuda that dates back to last season.

UP NEXT

Stockton will conclude its brief, two-game home stand with a midweek matchup against the Iowa Wild on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The game is the first of the season for the Heat outside of the Pacific Division.

