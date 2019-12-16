Manitoba Moose Weekly: December 16

WEEK IN REVIEW

Wednesday, December 11: Manitoba 1 at Texas 3

The Moose were defeated 3-1 by the Texas Stars on Wednesday at H-E-B Center. Texas scored one goal in the first period and added two more in the second to gain a 3-0 lead. With under three minutes remaining in the third period, Jansen Harkins scored the lone tally for the Moose assisted by Leon Gawanke and Cameron Schilling.

Friday, December 13: Manitoba 2 at Texas 3

The Moose lost a 3-2 decision against the Texas Stars on Friday at H-E-B Center. Seth Griffith and Kristian Vesalainen notched a goal each in Manitoba's defeat. Both Moose goals were collected on power play opportunities. The Moose tested Texas netminder Landon Bow with 33 shots on net however the Stars held on to the victory.

Saturday, December 14: Manitoba 4 at San Antonio 2

Manitoba claimed a 4-2 victory on Saturday against the San Antonio Rampage at AT&T Center. JC Lipon scored 6:45 into the first period to give the Moose the early 1-0 lead. C.J. Suess added a shorthanded goal with 15 seconds to go in the first improving Manitoba's lead to 2-0. Kristian Reichel added a goal for the Moose in the second. The Rampage collected two goals in the third period to get within one however Emile Poirier found the Stars' empty net to secure Manitoba's win. Mikhail Berdin made 41 saves on 43 shots against.

UPCOMING GAMES

at Colorado Eagles*

Tuesday, Dec. 17

8:05 p.m. CT at Colorado Eagles**

Wednesday, Dec. 18

8:05 p.m. CT vs. San Antonio Rampage**

Saturday, Dec. 21

6 p.m. CT

vs. San Antonio Rampage*

Sunday, Dec. 22

2 p.m. CT

*Broadcast on moosehockey.com

**Broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com

The Moose play the last two games of their five-game road swing against the Colorado Eagles on Tuesday and Wednesday. Manitoba will return home to take on the San Antonio Rampage on Friday and Saturday. Wednesday and Saturday's game will be broadcast on TSN 1290 and while all four games can be heard on moosehockey.com/listenlive. The Moose are celebrating the holidays at both games at Bell MTS Place this weekend. Fans can get photos with Santa on the concourse and receive a printed copy to take home. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

MOOSE LEADERS

# PLAYER GP G A PTS PIM +/-

26 Jansen Harkins 29 7 24 31 28 5

17 Seth Griffith 26 11 10 21 20 5

48 Andrei Chibisov 28 6 9 15 38 -4

34 JC Lipon 29 6 9 15 51 -1

5 Cameron Schilling 27 4 10 14 4 11

#

GOALIE RECORD GAA SV% SO

40 Mikhail Berdin 13-12-0 2.56 .920 2

35 Griffen Outhouse 1-1-0 2.70 .913 0

MOOSE NOTES

Shorthanded? No Problem.

C.J. Suess notched a shorthanded goal on Saturday against the San Antonio Rampage. Suess leads the Moose with two shorthanded tallies during the 2019-20 season. Manitoba has accumulated four goals this campaign when they were down a man. The other two tallies were collected by Logan Shaw and Cole Maier. The Moose have already tied their total shorthanded goals posted during the 2018-19 season. JC Lipon led the Moose during the previous campaign with two shorthanded tallies.

That's 100

Derek Hulak collected an assist on Kristian Reichel's second period goal in Manitoba's matchup against the San Antonio Rampage on Saturday. In adding this assist, the forward has posted 100 AHL career points (47G, 53A) during his AHL career. Hulak has collected two points (1G, 1A) in 14 games for the Moose this season. The Saskatoon, Sask. product played for two AHL teams during the 2018-19 season. Hulak appeared in eight games for the Hershey Bears and collected three points (2G, 1A) and suited up for 35 games for the Grand Rapids Griffins and posted four points (1G, 3A). The bulk of his points came during 142 games with the Texas Stars when Hulak recorded 86 points (36G, 50A).

Ahead of the Game

Brent Pedersen posted an assist on Saturday against the Rampage. With his second helper of the season, Pedersen has a new AHL career high in assists. During the 2018-19 season, the Arthur, Ont. native racked up five points (4G, 1A) in 29 games with the Moose. Pedersen found success against Manitoba's upcoming competitors, as two of his goals last season were posted against the Colorado Eagles.

Few and Far Between

The Moose are set to take on the Colorado Eagles on Tuesday, Dec. 17 and Wednesday, Dec. 18. The teams are meeting for the first time this season and the clubs will only face off two more times over the course of the campaign. The Moose and the Eagles have matched up against each other only four times in their club history. All were played during the 2018-19 season, Colorado's first in the league. The Moose have posted a 4-0-0-0 record against the Eagles. Seth Griffith paces Manitoba with four assists against Colorado. The last time the clubs met on Mar. 23, 2019 the result was decided in overtime by Tucker Poolman, who secured Manitoba's 3-2 victory.

Who's Trending?

JC Lipon collected three points (1G, 2A) in Manitoba's 4-2 victory against the San Antonio Rampage on Saturday. It was his first three-point performance season. The Regina, Sask. native is tied for third among point leaders on the Moose with 15 points (6G, 9A) in 29 games. This is the ninth time in Lipon's AHL career that the forward has posted three or more points during a matchup. Lipon's career high performance was achieved on Feb. 6, 2016 where he notched five points (1G, 4A) against the Toronto Marlies.

