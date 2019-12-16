Roadrunners Weekly: December 16

CURRENT RECORD:

21-5-0-0 - .808 Win Percentage

(1st- Pacific Division, 1st- Western Conference, 1st- AHL)

GAMES THIS WEEK:

Friday vs. Ontario - 7 p.m. (Tucson Arena)

Saturday vs. Ontario - 7 p.m. (Tucson Arena)

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

2-0 Win at Iowa (Tuesday)

2-1 Shootout Win at San Antonio (Friday)

3-1 Win at Texas (Saturday)

THE HIGHLIGHTS:

The Roadrunners concluded a flawless road trip with three wins in three games in three different cities in five days, earning their first six-game win streak in franchise history along the way.

Goaltenders Ivan Prosvetov and Adin Hill combined to allow just three goals over the course of the four-game road trip.

Forward Beau Bennett recorded a power play goal in Saturday's contest, now giving him 11 points over the course of his last ten games.

THEY SAID IT:

"We have a real tight-knit group here. We just keep on looking forward to the next game and try and get two more points. It was a great trip to Iowa, coming away with four points and now it's off to San Antonio as we look for two points there."

- Goaltender Adin Hill following Tuesday night's shutout win in Iowa.

THIS WEEK'S NOTES:

The team will practice attend the team's Season Ticket Member Holiday Party Tuesday night, have multiple community appearances on Wednesday and then begin a seven-game home stand at Tucson Arena.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS:

1-2-3 Night presented by Coors Light, Santa Clause Appearance - Friday, December 20 at 7 p.m. against Ontario

$1 Soft Drinks, $2 Hot Dogs, and $3 Beers thanks to Coors Light!

Santa will also be at Tucson Arena.

Fans attending this Friday's game at Tucson Arena are also encouraged to join in on the community assistance by bringing hats, gloves and socks for a collection drive that will be taking place. All donated items will be then provided to Old Pueblo Community Services.

Teddy Bear Toss, Hockey Bank Giveaway - Saturday, December 21 at 7 p.m. against Ontario

Join us for our fourth annual Teddy Bear Toss! Fans are encouraged to bring a new or unused plush item to the game and throw it on the ice after the Roadrunners first goal of the night. All tossed teddies (and other plush animals) will be donated, with a portion going to AVIVA & Easter Seals in Tucson.

The first 1,500 fans will receive a Desert Diamond Casino Hockey Bank upon entry.

It's all our second T-Mobile Kachina Saturday of the season. The team will wear their alternate Kachina uniforms.

For more information on all promotional nights, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/fun.

ON-THE-AIR:

Roadrunners Happy Hour hosted by Adrian Denny6-7 p.m. airs every Wednesday on Fox Sports 1450 with two special guests.

Roadrunners Reports featuring Head Coach Jay Varady and select players continue Monday through Friday's on all Tucson iHeartRadio stations.

New for 2019-20, Fox Sports 1450 AM is your Tucson radio home for Arizona Coyotes broadcasts.

The Roadrunners Insider Podcast with Brett Fera of the Arizona Daily Star debuts now each Tuesday on FoxSports1450.com and the iHeartRadio App.

UP I-10:

After registering a point-per-game through the first 24 games with the Roadrunners, Brayden Burke received his first NHL recall last week to the Arizona Coyotes. He joined defenseman Robbie Russo, who also received a recall last week. Burke was assigned back to Tucson on Monday.

